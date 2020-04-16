The Browns say they are not trying to trade Odell Beckham Jr., but they should be.

Just when you thought the rumors about the Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. trade could be heating up again, they cooled down just as quickly, for now.

A report by New York sports radio station WFAN on Wednesday morning said the Browns were in talks with the Vikings about the move from Beckham to Minnesota.

So as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in talks about a trade they would send @obj Vikings for a second and fifth round pick next year. Trading is not done, but the deal is under discussion. – Moose ™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

Then on Thursday afternoon, Yahoo! Sports reported that such an agreement between the Browns and Vikings was not being discussed for Beckham.

I chased the commercial talk of Odell Beckham Jr. I was unequivocally told the # Vikings I have not had any commercial discussion with the #Brownns About Beckham Jr. There are no calls about Beckham Jr. and no talk of business compensation. As an aside, the #Brownns I don't have Beckham Jr. on the block. – Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 16, 2020

When things were going wrong with rookie head coach Freddie Kitchens during an underperforming 2019 season for Cleveland, it looked like OBJ might be able to take on again as it moved from the Giants to the Browns last March. However, there hasn't been much rumor that Beckham returned to the block after the team fired Kitchens and replaced him with another offensive-minded head coach, former Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

At the same time, there have been two oversized receivers traded in box office hits, with the Texans sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals and the Vikings sending Stefon Diggs to the Bills. The Texans made another trade with the Rams for Brandin Cooks to replace Hopkins. That the Vikings had not made a similar move to replace Diggs, certainly helped give birth to the Browns rumor.

Although Minnesota may not be in the mix at all and not a good option anyway, this should be an inspiration for Cleveland officials to reconsider the possibility of switching to Beckham.

The Browns, in addition to getting strong draft pick compensation for Beckham, could also save $ 14.25 million against the dead money salary cap by treating it. Having more than $ 40 million under the limit now isn't a necessity, but consider how the Browns were aggressive in free agency with new general manager Andrew Berry: See offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end Austin Hooper. Being more flexible with the funds would allow them to more comfortably sign the most impressive and expensive free agent that still exists to which they are already linked: the leading runner Jadevon Clowney.

But what about not having Beckham's great receiving services on the offensive? To find out how the Browns would make it work offensively without him, just watch Diggs' final season with the Vikings with Stefanski calling plays.

Diggs had a high career receiving yards by averaging 17.9 yards per catch, but was frustrated by his goals dropping from 149 to 94, and he was not treated as a true No. 1 target even with teammate Adam Thielen. Six games are missing with a hamstring injury.

The Vikings still improved from 8-7-1 to an NFC playoff team of 10-6. Kirk Cousins ​​had the most efficient quarterback season of his career. Minnesota was a very effective team with Stefanski, as the combination of a healthy Dalvin Cook and dynamic rookie Alexander Mattison gave them the rushing attack No. 8 after finishing No. 30 in 2018.

Diggs carries the same diva perception as Beckham. The team's results were simply better with Diggs operating more as a calculated deep threat facilitated by the running game.

First, that also makes it hard to believe that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wants to get into a similar potential situation with OBJ instead of Diggs, especially when they only have around $ 12 million in capitalization space and are now sitting in two 2020 first-round draft picks to take advantage of a strong wide receiver class. Second, recent history could repeat itself with Beckham finding another source of frustration in a less pass-dependent offense with Stefanski's Browns.

The Browns also appear to be a more effective running team with Conklin and Hooper blocking Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and that's probably before adding another robust offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall in the draft. With Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, they will assist Baker Mayfield with passing passes and various groups of personnel, including two tight ends with Hooper and David Njoku.

The biggest reason to stay with Beckham would be that after him and Jarvis Landry, without re-signing Rashard Higgins, the Browns are skinny at wide receiver with Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor, JoJo Natson and KhaDarel Hodge topping the rest of the table. deep. Landry also ran half of his routes in the slot last season, while Beckham is a primary outside receiver.

But after getting another tackle, the wide receiver is already high on the Browns' draft priority list, and a Beckham trade would give them the ability to double well in the pick for the job. Landry, like Thielen, is able to transition to play more on the perimeter. In addition to the 12 staff members, Stefanski will have the Browns play with Chubb or Hunt and with Hooper and Njoku, there will also be a good chunk of 21 people with the newly acquired Andy Janovich.

The Browns had a lot of flare with Beckham and Landry operating for Mayfiled last season but little efficient substance when neither Chubb nor Hunt were touching the ball off the field. That duo is the soul of Cleveland's offense going forward with Stefanski and Van Pelt.

Cleveland will win more than it will lose without Beckham due to more spending and recruiting power and a more adjustable offense. With products like Hopkins, Diggs, and Cooks moving fairly easily despite that strong and broad class, the team is well positioned to attract some Beckham suitors.

Not far from the Browns in the cap space are the Eagles, Colts, Redskins, Dolphins, and Jets, who are keen to upgrade at wide receiver in the draft. Philadelphia and Indianapolis have proven aggressive when necessary in the past with their respective general managers Howie Roseman and Chris Ballard.

Trading Beckham for the Browns is a good idea, but that concept made no sense when considering the Vikings. However, when you look at Cleveland and what other teams need, there's no time like the present for a bold OBJ move.