The best Hollywood dystopian science fiction movies of recent times

Conspiracy theory enthusiasts already predict that the current pandemic could lead to dystopia. Dystopian themes continue to be the favorites of Hollywood filmmakers who seem obsessed with portraying a rather bleak and lawless future for humanity. Presenting a list of recent Hollywood science fiction movies to help you navigate the riot created by the lock introduced to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Alita: Angel of Battle (2019)

Director: Robert Rodríguez.

Starring: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Casper Van Dien, Jackie Earle Haley, Michelle Rodriguez, Jeff Fahey, Ed Skrein

Alita: Battle Angel is based on Yukito Kishiro's Japanese Gunnm manga series. Incidentally, its protagonist shares the same concerns as that of another Japanese export to Hollywood, Ghost In The Shell. And like Ghost In The Shell, this movie has also been accused of "whitening,quot; its origins. Rosa Salzar plays Alita, an amnesiac cyborg who sets out to learn about her origins after she awakens in a new body with no past memory of who she is. The heroine goes through various tests to fully understand her powers and gains physical and emotional maturity through her experiences. Salazar, playing a version of herself with big eyes and motion capture, is the soul of the film. Despite having a metal body, his human qualities are displayed and the actor makes the viewer root Alita while facing various obstacles.

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Director: Wes Anderson

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Kunichi Nomura, Ken Watanabe, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Fisher Stevens, Nijiro Murakami, Harvey Keitel, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton

Dogs have been our best friends since time immemorial. And while there are some cat lovers, too, dogs still remain at the top of the pet hierarchy. And this cat-dog conflict is at the heart of this multi-level story set in futuristic Japan. Thanks to the outbreaks of muzzle fever and canine flu, cat lover Mayor Kobayashi (Kunichi Nomura) has a chance to kill the dogs once and for all. He has Megasaki's dogs dumped on Trash Island, which is a glorified dump, and later has plans for them to be finished. He does not know that his ward Atari (Koyu Rankin) has flown to the island in a small plane to search for his dog Spots (Liev Schreiber). There he meets a colorful mix of dogs, such as Duke (Jeff Goldblum), King (Bob Balaban), Boss (Bill Murray), Rex (Edward Norton) and the Street Boss (Bryan Cranston), who help him on his mission. The film took years to make, as Wes Anderson used stop-motion animation technology to bring this story to life.

Deadly Engines (2018)

Director: Christian Rivers

Starring: Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, Stephen Lang

The film, based on the first installment of Philip Reeve's fantasy quartet, takes place in a dystopian world several centuries into the future. A "Sixty Minute War,quot; has turned the planet into a wasteland. Gigantic "cities of predators,quot; roam, like huge dinosaurs, devouring smaller towns and villages, extracting what's good and assigning captured citizens to low-level servile jobs, a term called "municipal Darwinism,quot; in the movie. The film resembles the Star Wars narrative: an evil empire hell-bent on subverting others at its will, a secret weapon that can destroy entire cities, a resistance made up of rebel pilots, young heroes willing to give their lives for the cause. – You start to think that George Lucas might have commissioned producer Peter Jackson to make a Steampunk version of his movies.

Ready Player One (2018)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance

In 2045, much of humanity uses OASIS (Ontological Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation) virtual reality software to escape the desolation caused by overpopulation, pollution, corruption and climate change. An orphaned teenager tries to win the Anorak Game, created by the recently deceased creator of OASIS, James Halliday. After passing different levels, the winner would be awarded an Easter Egg, which would entitle him not only to Halliday's $ 240 billion, but also with full ownership of OASIS. Wade takes the help of several of his friends to win the game, while the corporate giant Innovative Online Industries (IOI) employs multiple players to win it before the others and take control of OASIS. The film pays tribute to popular culture from various time periods, and dedicated fans have identified over a hundred references to movies, TV shows, music, toys, video games, anime, and comics that are featured in the film.

Chappie (2015)