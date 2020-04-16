That asteroid "alien probe,quot; could be a part of an alien planet – BGR

Oumuamua, the first interstellar object seen by humanity, could be a fragment of a planet that was shattered by its star.

The researchers ran simulations to try to explain the object's strange cigar shape.

First seen in late 2017, Oumuamua is accelerating from our solar system as we speak.

It is hard to believe that it was in 2017 when astronomers detected the first interstellar object in our solar system. The object, a long cigar-shaped mass known as Oumuamua, accelerated in our system so fast that scientists barely had a chance to detect and study it. By the time they could focus their attention (and high-tech hardware) on him, he was already leaving. However, a large amount of data was collected, and researchers have been working hard to explain the object's origins ever since.

Scientists argued over whether it was an asteroid, a comet, or even an object created by aliens. Apparently, all possible options were already on the table, but a research article published in Astronomy of nature offers an incredibly interesting new theory to explain Oumuamua.

It is impossible to theorize about the origins of Oumuamua without considering its unusual shape. Objects in our solar system don't look like long thin cigarettes, and if Oumuamua is a mass of rock, ice, or a mixture of the two, how exactly did it get its strange shape? Yun Zhang of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Douglas N. C. Lin of Santa Cruz University performed simulations to see how they could reproduce an object similar to Oumuamua.

They found that objects like asteroids or comets that get too close to their star can fragment in a way that results in many smaller pieces breaking and falling on the far or near side of the main body, due to the forces of tide. This could explain why Oumuamua is so long and narrow, but there is an even more interesting wrinkle in this theory.

The researchers say that something similar could happen if an object as large as a planet were to move too close to its host star. That theoretical world, ripped apart by the forces of gravity, would be a floating field of objects of various sizes, all experiencing the same debris settlement at their poles. Simply put, a planet could turn into a bunch of cigar-shaped objects that, as they fall on new paths around its star, are thrown into space.

Is Oumuamua just a lone asteroid or comet, rebuilt by tidal forces in a distant solar system, or is it a small piece of an entire alien world that was ripped apart by a ruthless star? We'll probably never really know, but it's fun to think about.

Image Source: ESO