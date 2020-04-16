Teddi Mellencamp talks about RHOBH without Lisa Vanderpump – that's how it's different now that she's gone!

Now that Lisa Vanderpump is no longer part of the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp says she has seen quite a significant change in the other ladies. According to her, they have been showing their "softer side,quot; much more during the new season.

Teddi gave a radio interview for SiriusXM, revealing that things have been much less tense since Lisa left RHOBH.

‘What I noticed is a different side for everyone because I think many of the people's guards were up and I don't know if that's the reason or not. I have seen a much smoother side of many women and feel that we are not having such a shallow surface. We have deeper friendships that of course cause more drama because now you have bigger opinions because we are all judicious half the time, "he said.

Teddi added that she would put herself in that category of "Jewish,quot; women, but only because she is a very stubborn person.

She made it clear that every time she judges, she tells people to their faces, which means that she doesn't speak about them but directly tells them how she feels.

"I'm a little know-it-all and quite judicious, but I'm not going to pretend not to," she continued, smiling.

This interview comes after Lisa Vanderpump announced her departure after nearly a decade on the show.

As you know, he joined in 2010 and stayed until season nine last year.

Lisa went through a lot, both in her personal life and on set, and at some point everyone else was against her.

About this, she previously said while at BravoCon: ‘That's not what I signed up for. Sign up, you're a fucking target for 25 episodes of them just talking about me and hitting me relentlessly when I was at a very fragile time in my life. I did it in the fourth season, the sixth season. I had a bit of that in season two when the whole cast grabs you. And I just said that's it. Goodbye. I'm not doing it anymore. "



