Tamar Braxton and her boyfriend David Adefeso have a special guest in their series "Quarantined and as a couple,quot;: "Leave your shame at the door,quot;

Tamar Braxton and her boyfriend David Adefeso have a new series of videos that they share together on YouTube. Fans were happy to meet the series called "Quarantined and Coupled,quot; not long ago when Tamar announced this to his followers on social media.

Now, the beautiful singer told her fans that she and David have a special guest on their "show,quot;, Dr. Jackie Walters.

Check out Tamar's ad below:

‘We're here for all your questions for your quarantined friends 😂😂🙏🏼 … and tomorrow questions for couples with @therealdrjackie from Dr. Jackie Walter. Send them all to (805) 387-2363! Leave your shame on the door !! No one has seen a gynecologist in this confinement season. Let us HELP YOU … and your trapped man … Tune in to Tamar Takes on YouTube tomorrow! #TamarBraxton #drjackiewalters, "Tamar captioned her post.

Someone jumped on the comments and laughed: ‘These are not great questions 🤣🤣🤣 Girl, you are Hilarious! I can not wait ".

A commenter criticized what Tamar had to say and posted: ‘After that African guy, the question should be the other way around. Who in their right mind will date someone with zero labels like you? "

Another follower said: ‘Let's go with these virtual revelations that the Lord has been giving you. I am here for it and it is very necessary at the moment. Make sure they discuss waiting at the bachelor party. I know I'm not the only one who needs it. "

Someone else posted this question: "I've been watching the entire Braxton episode and what brand is that lip gloss you're wearing?"

A fan posted: "You all shine like a diamond❤️🌹 I love the shine in your hair, girl, take care of each other, it shows."

A fan said this about the doctor: ‘I've seen @therealdrjackie on call watching what's going on live, and I helped answer questions. So, I'm family with Queen V @tamarbraxton 🐱 ’

Ad

Tamar was recently in the spotlight when she praised Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins, who shared a short video in which she flaunts her beauty.



Post views:

0 0