T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris is learning to cook before moving in – See the juicy clips she posted

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris shared some Instagram clips in her life that will definitely leave many people hungry and drooling. She told her fans that she is learning to cook these days while trapped in her home just like the rest of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deyjah's first meals look great, and people definitely agree. Check out the clips that The Shade Room has republished below.

One fan exclaimed, "Damn, that's a real woman," and someone else also praised Deyjah's talent in the kitchen, saying, "The third meal seems pretty bombshell." You got it girl. "

More people praised his culinary skills, but the haters don't sleep and also made sure they received the comments and cast some shade on Deyjah because why not?

For example, someone said, "I have no idea what I'm seeing in that video," and another follower posted this hate message: "I've been looking for these comments." I thought the same thing! 🤷🏾‍♀️ I only recognized the potatoes! People hate because we don't know what it is! I said what I said! "

Another enemy wrote: ‘that's what I said. I can't see the real food. And all that seasoning is the same in everything. "

Anyway, in other news, Deyjah recently opened up about his depression and suicidal thoughts and with a video in which he addressed such important issues, he managed to impress fans.

Speaking Speaking transparently, depression and anxiety is something I've been dealing with since I was 11 years old, (my) self-esteem started to become a problem for me in sixth grade due to bullying. (As a result, I) started having difficulty understanding what I was feeling and I definitely knew I couldn't express what I was going through, "he shared in the YouTube video.

Ad

Fans made sure he received all the love and support.



Post views:

0 0