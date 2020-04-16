Support small businesses and increase the minimum wage – Deadline

Long time Shark tank Star Mark Cuban is advising another veteran of the reality show, President Donald Trump, on how to revive the American economy as part of the newly convened Industry Groups of the Great American Economic Renaissance. And tonight, the outspoken, billionaire owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks attended the Trevor Noah show to talk about it.

In a virtual interview about Comedy Central The daily show of social distance, Cuban agreed that too much political attention and federal resources often go to big business and the super wealthy. He then spoke about how he is advising POTUS on what is important as the United States seeks to return to work.

"What I initially recommended is to try to pressure and reward companies that offer equity in their company to their employees," Cuban said, "because the only way to escape salary-to-salary is to have an asset that you can appreciate, whether it is a house, if it is the actions of your company, whatever it is ".

Cuban continued: "The second thing is that we will have to increase the minimum wage, federally. Because now we are concluding, once again, that we have to have a solid base of people, and a strong federal minimum wage is one of the first ways we can do that. "

Watch a portion of the interview below.