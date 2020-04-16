Steven Gerrard calls for an investigation into SPFL after end-of-season resolution vote | Football news

















Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for an independent investigation into the way the SPFL is run, after the controversial vote to end the season with immediate effect for all leagues below the Scottish Premier League.

Steven Gerrard has called the SPFL's handling of an end-of-season proposal "an absolute disaster,quot; and has called for an independent investigation by the governing body.

Rangers manager was talking to Sky Sports The soccer show after the Dundee Championship club ended with a deciding vote on the resolution to end the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two seasons.

After his original electronic vote did not reach the SPFL, and he originally intended to vote against the proposal, Dundee voted in favor, meaning the resolution has been approved.

"I've been watching closely from home and it seems a little complicated right now," said Gerrard.

"I think the Rangers' stance on it, and certainly my stance on it, is that I will let the suits continue to do what they are doing, I think that is their job to continue to represent the Rangers in that way."

"But from a distance, the SPFL seems like an absolute disaster, in all honesty. I am seeing former players, experts and reading media and he is absolutely abused from being a pillar in the post because of the way he handled things, certainly in the last two days.

"From my point of view, all I ask is that the SPFL's main leader (Murdoch MacLennan) show some real leadership right now, and I believe what he has to do now, because there are a lot of accusations, doubts and if you have questions about This institution must allow for an independent investigation into the configuration, to demonstrate that everyone is wrong and to ensure that there is justice and transparency in all areas of Scotland.

"There are so many doubts now, certainly looking at the past few days, it is very confusing right now."

"The SPFL has said that they are open to an internal investigation and I really disagree with that because you should not be allowed to mark your own homework. If you mark your own homework, you will always end up on top of the class and will not ask questions.

"For me, there must be an expert, an investigator or a forensic investigator, who must come in and see everything in all areas with the SPFL. And if everything is clean and everything is fair and everything is transparent, all the accusations, all the bad guys means, all experts cannot hit the organization and all can move in the right direction. "

Gerrard: not really a fair vote

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been critical of SPFL leadership

Gerrard explained that his problem had nothing to do with the way the voting was conducted, but with the position in which the clubs were placed by the resolution, and how many needs of the financial payment clubs at the end of the season they can have influenced your vote.

"I don't think anyone has a problem with the way SPFL did it in terms of voting, it's because everyone feels like everyone has been cornered to give that vote," said Gerrard.

"They're basically saying that you can't give money until you do that vote. So if you're a team in the middle of the league and you're safe from relegation and you're not involved in promotion or play-offs, or to win Anything, you are required to vote 'yes' because you want your money right away and you may have financial difficulties.

"So that is not really a fair vote. That is why they have managed to get 81 percent of the vote."

"If they end up doing (something similar) in England, the resolution suggested by the Rangers and some other clubs endorsed was: Can't they give a certain amount of money, so all the worries about financial situations are removed? The equation and then you can cast a fair vote across the board. "

After the vote, SPFL President Murdoch MacLennan addressed the reasons behind the timing of the vote. He said: "It is not an exaggeration to say that this was an existential matter for Scottish clubs, and many of them told us that they had a real risk of sinking unless the situation was resolved very quickly, so I am glad that the game It has moved decisively.

"While more than 80 percent of the clubs agreed with the directors' written resolution, it is clear that others strongly opposed it.

"There has been talk of canceling the season, making emergency loans, etc., but what was agreed today is not only the best way to move forward, but the only realistic way to move forward."

Gerrard: health must come first

Gerrard also told Sky Sports that his preference was for the 2019/20 season to end sometime in the future, but emphasized that the priority at this time was everyone's health and safety.

"I think above all, I certainly understand the situation we are in, I think there are more important things to focus on right now," he said. "Our own personal families, our followers and everyone's health is obviously the most important thing at the moment.

"Ideally, of course, I would like to see everyone play again and finish the season. But where we are now, the main priority is everyone's health and football is secondary."