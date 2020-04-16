Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher choose their World XI … but with a twist | Football news

Get involved: who would do their World XI where no player could have played for the same club or country?





Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard choose their World XI … with a twist

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were asked to pick their World XIs at Thursday's The Football Show … but with a twist.

Neither XI could have played together for a club or country, which means that both former Liverpool players had to take more time to decide who was making the team of their dreams.

Steven Gerrard's World XI

Oblak; Cafu, Kompany, Koulibaly, Robertson; Kroos, Keane; Messi, Del Piero, Mbappe; Drogba

"Jamie sent me the challenge and it took me over a couple of hours. I was stewing for a couple of nights! I had Roberto Carlos, Baresi there, but Carra was telling me I was wrong! In the end and I'm quite satisfied with the team. that I have chosen.

"Roy Keane was a cert of being there. He was someone he was a great fan of, growing up and I studied his game a lot. I enjoyed many battles with him, he was a superior player, I don't think you appreciated how good he was until you faced him, seeing how fit and strong he was as a midfielder frame by frame.

Both Carragher and Gerrard could not leave Roy Keane out

"I think my team can tell that I am a little younger than Carra! I have chosen a few more who are still playing. I tried to get Phillip Lahm to join Bayern Munich, Zinedine Zidane in … but I wanted to get ahead and try to get more goals!

"I remember seeing Italian football and seeing De Piero hitting free kicks. What a player he was."

"When you try this challenge, you will realize how difficult it is."

Jamie Carragher & # 39; s World XI

Southall Lahm, Baresi, Kompany, Roberto Carlos; Gerrard, Keane, Nedved; Messi, Drogba, Mbappe

"There were four or five players who had to be on my team. Franco Baresi entered directly, Stevie (Gerrard) entered directly, Lionel Messi entered and also Neville Southall, so I had those four and worked on it."

"We all play games as players where you almost feel like there is no hope of scoring a goal or winning. When you had Stevie on your team, you always believed that something could happen or change in a game." Stevie also helped many other players and individuals: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, three world-class forwards, and everyone loved playing with him.

"Lothar Matthaus was on one stage, I couldn't get Arjen Robben to come in and I also had Zidane on one stage. There were a lot of cuts and changes, but I got there, starting with those four – and putting some other legends around it!

Gerrard: Which players made me fall in love with football?

Steven Gerrard idolized Gary Lineker when he was young

Jamie Redknapp also posed the question to his former teammate … which players fell in love with the game?

"From an international point of view, it was always Gary Lineker, who scored all the goals and made you jump off your couch."

"Obviously Gazza, probably the best English footballer of all time. Ian Rush and John Barnes are my two Liverpool players, but I would have liked to have Robbie Fowler there and Jamie himself from my youth; he took care of me when I was a apprentice.

"I had seen Jamie for many years: technique, how you lived off the field. Paul Ince was also a great hero of mine. I'm not sure if he should say this, but he had both of them in his sights!" the dream was to be the number 1 midfielder for Liverpool. "

& # 39; Owen and Torres brought out the best in me & # 39;

Steven Gerrard enjoyed playing with Fernando Torres

Gerrard was also asked which attacking players in Liverpool he felt had the best spark on the field.

"It would be from Michael Owen and Fernando Torres.

"I played with Michael when he was quite young; I wish I had played with him a little later in our careers when we were both on the same page, but I always knew that Michael was on the same page, the same wavelength." I didn't have to look where to cross the ball, to see where it was running.

"I had the same connection to Torres when I went higher and played a more advanced role as No. 10. My role with Suarez was different: it was deeper and I think Suarez had other talents around him like Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge, who was able to create. There was less responsibility for me so I would say Owen and Torres got the best of me as No. 8 ".