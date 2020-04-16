Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark secretly marry in the midst of quarantine? – Here's why fans are convinced!

While the two were apparently unsure whether their wedding will take place this fall as planned due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, now fans believe it may actually have already happened! It all started with a comment from Stassi Schroeder, which caused fans to start speculating that she and Beau Clark had secretly married.

As you know, the "Vanderpump Rules,quot; couple is expected to have their wedding in Italy next October, but given the current global crisis, their plans are a bit uncertain.

However, people are now convinced that they had a quarantined wedding!

Stassi wrote a comment under Erin Foster's IG post that said, "Don't brag, but what a time to have had your wedding."

In response, Stassi simply commented, "Preach," which led many followers to think he agreed because he was in the same situation.

Meanwhile, Erin and Stassi's comments have mysteriously disappeared, making this even more suspicious.

Still, before Stassi could get rid of his comment, many had already had plenty of time to react, ask questions, and share theories.

Here are a couple of comments Stassi received: "Did you wait, did you and @thegoodthebadthebogie get married ?!" / "THE BOYS GOT MARRIED?" / "Come on Stassi,quot;.

As mentioned earlier, Stassi and Beau's weddings are supposed to take place in Italy this fall, so it makes sense that many were confused as to why it could be so related to Erin's prank.

Stassi previously mentioned that things are uncertain when it comes to her wedding, but not in the sense that it could happen sooner, but later!

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 31, he stated: ‘Who knows HECK (what will happen). We keep doing it. We buy our flights because they are so cheap right now. "



