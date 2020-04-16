Sports may restart as "made for television" events – Deadline

As the White House released a series of guidelines for states to determine whether they can begin to reopen their economies, one question is how likely it is that major sporting events will resume.

At the daily coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump suggested that the guidelines allow major sports events to resume soon.

He told reporters that “many of them will start without the fans, for what will be done for television, the old days, for television. And so it will be, and maybe the fans will start coming. Perhaps they are separated by two seats. And ultimately, we want to have full sands when the virus goes away. When the virus disappears, we want to have full sands and we will enjoy sports as it is supposed to be again. ”

The guidelines establish a three-phase approach to restarting the economy, either by returning to workplaces or restarting social activities in bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and other large venues.

In the first phase, the White House recommends that reopened sports venues adhere to "strict" social distancing guidelines, and those restrictions are reduced in later phases.

Trump leaves it up to states to determine when and how they plan to begin lifting orders to stay home and restrictions on social alienation, a reversal of his earlier week claim that he had authority over his decisions.

Trump spoke to commissioners from major sports leagues earlier this week. As the crisis worsened in March, the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons and Major League Baseball postponed their opening games, leaving ESPN and broadcast networks with a large gap in their programming. Leagues are said to be considering plans where teams would play in one city, reducing the need to travel.

The White House guidelines also establish similar physical distancing recommendations for movie theaters and elsewhere.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this week that professional sports could return without fans and without strict procedures to protect team members. On Thursday, he told reporters that it was "conceivable" that large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, could be resumed for sporting events during phase three of the guidelines. "I think we will always have to pay attention to make sure we don't do all that work together," he said.

But he said there could be a recovery from the virus that would require stricter measures again.

"There may be some setbacks. Let's be honest. This is unexplored water, ”said Fauci.

The guidelines include a set of "criteria" that states must meet before moving to the first phase of reopening businesses and other public places. That includes a downward trajectory of cases over a 14-day period, in addition to showing that states have the ability to quickly configure testing, contact tracking, and case detection. As the guidelines were announced, the testing issue remained the most important question.

On MSNBC, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel said, "They are still focused on winning tests for people with symptoms, for the health worker looking for symptoms, and for other people who arrive with symptoms." The problem with that is that if you are trying to contain the spread, it is asymptomatic people with no symptoms that are your real threat. I am asymptomatic. I'm going to a great place. I distribute the virus to other people. "

The guidelines do not contain a timeline, but Trump has been looking for a date for May 1 to see social distancing restrictions lifted. At the briefing, he suggested that several states that have not been as affected by the coronavirus crisis could move earlier.