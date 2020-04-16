Southern actor Vijay Deverakonda left his home during the running of the bulls

While everyone is home because of the coronavirus blockade, Southern actor Vijay Deverkonda left the house to meet a select group of officers working for the Hyderabad police.. But not in person, it was more a virtual meeting, where he connected remotely with several police and officers in the field through a video call. Not only did he interact with the commissioner, but he also thanked the force for his work.

the Arjun Reddy The actor even took Facebook to write a long note to thank the workforce for their dedication and hard work during the pandemic.

He wrote: “What I have seen the police do for us. Each of them works 12-hour shifts, from home guards to commissioners. They are watching the streets. They make sure essential supplies and suppliers have everything they need. They are doing research, locating contacts and breaking possible chains of infection.

Helpline 100 is active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and the stories behind the help provided are absolutely heartwarming. While their families are concerned about their safety, they are doing more than their homework in this fight against one of the biggest wars: Covid-19. "

In addition, he added: "In view of the protracted blockade, the Hyderabad City Police called me to interact, cheer up, and smile at our field officers (officers and home guards are doing the most difficult and demanding jobs) .) … and I came back to them with a smile on my face, they even made me small birthday notes in advance. It was an absolute honor to spend this hour, talk, discuss and smile with all of you. We need our police force to maintain strong and healthy and to guide us in this battle. They only had one request: ask our people to cooperate with us. I promised them we would. I want everyone to help our doctors, police and government by staying home and staying healthy. "

On the professional front, Vijay is set to team up with Puri Jagan for a PAN India Fighter movie alongside Ananya Panday in the lead role..