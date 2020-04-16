Someone cheated on the NIU coach with a & # 39; NCAA Football & # 39; quarterback 14 & # 39;

EA Sports hasn't released a college football video game since "NCAA Football & # 39; 14,quot;, which came out in 2013. But even though seven years have passed, the game is still popular with fans because, well, it's the last college football video game we have.

A fan created a quarterback named Patrick Flowers, also known as Speedy Flowers. This high school double-threat quarterback is in the ESPNU top 150 and is a four-star recruit 24/7, according to Flowers' biography on Twitter. The 6-1, 187-pound QB is an athletic wonder, though it doesn't really exist.

Flowers received an offer from Northern Illinois in the game, and the man behind the Twitter account decided to have fun and send a message to NIU coach Thomas Hammock. Hammock responded to Flowers' DM, but apparently he missed the fact that his profile picture looked a bit muffled.

After a discussion with @NIUCoachHammock I no longer have an offer at Northern Illinois University … this is incredibly sad for me and my family since I worked so hard to get to this point. I will come out of this stronger, since God always has a plan for me. #AGTG 🙏🙏🙏🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/ABOF3WgK08 – Patrick Flowers (@ Speedy_Flowers1) April 16, 2020

MORE: "Call of Duty,quot; deserves your respect as a legitimate sport

Hammock clarifies to Flowers via DM that he didn't actually offer him a scholarship. Flowers then responds with a "NCAA Football & # 39; 14,quot; photo of him receiving an offer from the Huskies. Somehow Hammock still doesn't understand what's going on, but he knows for a fact that he didn't submit an offer.

After dealing with Flowers's nonsense, Hammock blocked the fake recruit.

Remarkable.

Eventually news reached Hammock that he was dealing with a virtual quarterback, and not a real one. The NIU coach joked at his expense.

Due to NCAA rules, I can't comment on specific recruits, even the ‘14 class. I would like to affirm that all our offers are compromiseable and come personally from me. People take deals every day, we are not in that business. Honesty is a policy. Man, he got me. – Thomas Hammock (@NIUCoachHammock) April 16, 2020

We need sports back.