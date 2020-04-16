Soccer Agents Require Owners' Transparency About Scheduled Payments | Football news





Agents have said they are open to assisting clubs regarding scheduled payments due to them.

Several of the top soccer agents have said they would be willing to defer scheduled payments during the coronavirus pandemic, but only if club owners are transparent and reasonable.

Fees must be paid to various agents in the coming months in relation to previous transactions, which include transfer agreements and contract renewals.

Some Premier League clubs have already been forced to suspend certain staff members during the current global crisis, while Southampton and West Ham remain the only top-notch clubs where first-team teams have deferred part of their salaries.

Several EFL clubs have also been forced to suspend staff members or agree to salary deferrals with their squads, with some even suggesting that they are days away from closing the business.

Speaking to Sky Sports NewsOn the condition that his identity was protected, an agent said: "Deferrals are acceptable, but only if the club's owners are transparent and reasonable. That is not always the case.

"Regardless of the current situation, clubs are always late and agents are always at the bottom of the list.

All Premier League, EFL and SPFL football has been suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic

"Some clubs do not communicate the position of the fee to the agents and then ignore us when the fee is due.

"We have to be mentally robust the vast majority of the time, but there is a fear that we will be scapegoats if we chase past due payments because there has been no dialogue from the clubs."

Another agent claimed that the Football Association has no interest in helping agents chase the money held by clubs, and it is commonplace that certain clubs do not pay on time.

The FA's current role when dealing with agents or intermediaries is to regulate its conduct and transactions and to operate the Clearing House.

The agent added: "It is a difficult situation for everyone at the moment and there is an understanding that the clubs are dealing with a number of problems."

"We have to maintain relationships with these clubs for future business, so of course we are open to deferring certain payments and these will most likely have to be taken in good faith."

The FA is understood to support sound discussions between clubs and agents about scheduled payments.

"They are only expected to keep their word and that helps maintain or build an even greater relationship."

However, another agent warned that deferred payments will eventually come down to that person's situation and the need for money above anything else.

Between February 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019, Premier League clubs paid over £ 260 million to agents and intermediaries, with Liverpool being the highest payer at over £ 43 million.

The FA is understood to support clubs that have reasonable discussions with agents about scheduled payments, but has left these matters to those directly involved in those discussions.

"If the contract is there, the club has to pay," said the agent.

"Clubs can look to make deals, so if they owe an agent £ 50,000, they can say 'we'll give him £ 15,000 now and the other £ 35,000 in six months' time.'

"But it's about the agent and their position, if they can be flexible enough to defer that payment."

"If they can't. Well, certain clubs may have a problem on their hands."