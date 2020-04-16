So do you want to play? Check out the cast of Kick-Ass, then and now

"The show is over, motherfuckers."
No one expected Kick ass It will be a huge hit when it premiered on April 16, 2010. But the movie, based on Mark Millar's comic book of the same name, became one of the most successful movies of the year, grossing nearly $ 100 million, making stars. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz, who was not even a teenager yet, some of the most popular young actors in Hollywood, and caused a lot of controversy.
With its sleek and stylish take on graphic violence and the mouth-to-bath of Hit-Girl, Moretz's telltale character, Kick-Ass became the most boisterous and controversial film of the year, with Brad Pitt actually serving as the film's producer alongside the director Matthew Vaughn. Yes, Brad Pitt produced one of the second most illegally downloaded movies of the year. (Avatar It was number 1, in case you're wondering.)
In addition to Johnson and Moretz, several other promising actors starred Kick ass, With Nicolas Cage making his long-awaited foray into the world of comic book adaptations.
So what do stars have Kick ass Have you been doing since your homemade capes hung after the 2013 sequel? Discover…
Marv Films / Kobal / Shutterstock, Steve Granitz / WireImage
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Dave Lizewski / Kick-Ass was Johnson's decisive role, and the British actor became one of the most enthusiastic actors of his generation.
In addition to returning for the Kick ass sequel, the 29-year-old actor starred Wild, Anna Kareninaand Godzillaas well as joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Quicksilver on Avengers: Age of Ultron. In 2016, Johnson won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Golden Globes for his turn. Nocturnal animals.
After reuniting on the set of his 2009 movie Boy from nowhereWith her age difference in the headlines when she was 18 and she was 42, Johnson married the director. Sam Taylor-Wood in 2012, with the couple changing their last name to Taylor-Johnson. The couple has two children together, and Johnson is the stepfather of the 50 shades of gray The two daughters of the director of a previous marriage.
Marv Films / Kobal / Shutterstock, John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock
Chloë Grace Moretz
Only 11 at the time, Moretz made quite a stir when Kick ass it came out, thanks to Hit-Girl's penchant for violence and blasphemy. But she ended up being the main character and star of the movie, reprising the role in the 2013 sequel.
Moretz, now 23, has worked nonstop since putting on the Hit Girl costume, heading the Carrie Redo, If I stay, the fifth wave, Suspiria and Neighbors 2.
Moretz, one of young Hollywood's most popular actresses, made headlines when she came out. Brooklyn beckham On and off for several years.
Marv Films / Kobal / Shutterstock, JC Olivera / Getty Images
Nicolas Cage
Comic fanatic, Cage finally starred in his first superhero role as the former policeman-turned-vigilante Big Daddy, modeling his character on Adam WestBatman from the 60s.
Since he said goodbye to the Big Daddy suit, the Oscar winner continued his streak of action movies, in addition to lending his voice to TThe Croods animated movies and Oscar winners Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
In 2016, Cage, 56, divorced his third wife of 12, Alice Kimgoing to marry Erika Koike in Las Vegas in March 2019. But only four days later, she filed for an annulment and was granted a divorce three months later.
Marv Films / Kobal / Shutterstock, Albert Urso / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
After originally auditioning for the lead role, the Very bad The breakup ("I'm McLovin & # 39 ;!") ended up portraying his rival's son, who calls himself the vigilante Red Mist, and returned for the sequel with his character performing the memorable nickname "The Motherf-ker,quot;.
The 30-year-old actor has also starred in successful comedies. Neighbors, this is the end and the perfect tone, and has lent his vocal talent to How to Train Your Dragon animated franchise and Trolls World Tour.
In addition to acting, Mintz-Plasse is also the bassist for his band, Bear on Fire.
Marv Films / Kobal / Shutterstock, David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for dunhill
Mark Strong
Strong, one of Hollywood's favorite actors for antagonistic characters, took on the role of crime boss Frank D & # 39; Amico and the father of Red Mist in the adaptation.
The British actor has since starred Green Lantern, he Kingsman film franchise, Shazam! and 1917, and the 56-year-old will star opposite Emma Stone in the highly anticipated Disney movie Cruel, about the iconic villain Cruella de Vil.
Marv Films, Robin L Marshall / Getty Images
Lyndsy Fonseca
The same year, she played Katie Deauxma, Fonseca's CW action drama. Nikita It debuted, airing for three seasons. He then went on to star in ABC & # 39; s Agent Carter and came back for the Kick ass continuation. Clearly Fonseca has a type.
In 2016, he married her. Nikita co-star Noah Bean, with the couple welcoming their daughter Greta in February 2018.
Marv Films / Kobal / Shutterstock, Jemal Countess / WireImage
Evan Peters
Before becoming one of Ryan Murphygo to the stars Peters played Kick ass& # 39; Best trusted friend Todd Haynes.
A year later, however, Peters starred American horror story, becoming the star of the FX anthology thanks to his favorite turn of fans like Tate. He has returned for almost all deliveries of the AHS franchise, and also starred AttitudeMurphy's other hit FX series.
In 2014, the 33-year-old took on his own role as a superhero and was ironically the same as his former on-screen BFF: Quicksilver. Peters played the hero at lightning speed in X-Men: Days of Future Past the 2016 sequel X-Men: Apocalypse, delivering the most commented scenes of each film.
For seven years Peters was in a relationship with Emma Roberts, with the two committing before separating in 2019. Since then Peters has moved forward with Halsey.
Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection, Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images
Clark Duke
the Greek the star played Dave's other best friend, Marty, on Kick-Ass, which came out the same year as his other hit movie, Time machine in a Jacuzzi.
Then Greek Came to an end in 2011, Duke, 34, returned for the sequels to both films, and also appeared in Bad mothers and lending his voice to The Croods animated movies, with the sequel coming out later this year.
Duke also starred The officeThe last season as Clark Green, one of the new customer service representatives, recently appeared. Veronica Mars& # 39; fourth season on Hulu.
Marv Films / Kobal / Shutterstock, Getty Images
Omari Hardwick
Since sergeant played. Marcus Williams, Hardwick went on to star in two of the biggest dramas on television.
In 2013, the 46-year-old woman starred in BET & # 39; s Being Mary Jane opposite Gabrielle Union, and Hardwick has been the leader of the hit Starz series Power since 2014
Married hardwick Jennifer Jae Pfautch in 2012.
Marv Films, Harmony Gerber / Getty Images
Xander Berkeley
After hanging your Kick ass Detective badge, Berkeley ended up playing bad in front of Lyndsy Fonseca on The CW & # 39; s Nikita.
Next appearances in The Mentalist, Salem and Justified, the 64-year-old actor joined the cast of AMC's zombie hit The Walking Dead. Recently appeared Supergirl, MacGyver and Bull.
%MINIFYHTMLe92d39cfa34469dbeb762c066f826f4912%