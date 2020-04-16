So do you want to play? Check out the cast of Kick-Ass, then and now

"The show is over, motherfuckers."

No one expected Kick ass It will be a huge hit when it premiered on April 16, 2010. But the movie, based on Mark Millar's comic book of the same name, became one of the most successful movies of the year, grossing nearly $ 100 million, making stars. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz, who was not even a teenager yet, some of the most popular young actors in Hollywood, and caused a lot of controversy.

With its sleek and stylish take on graphic violence and the mouth-to-bath of Hit-Girl, Moretz's telltale character, Kick-Ass became the most boisterous and controversial film of the year, with Brad Pitt actually serving as the film's producer alongside the director Matthew Vaughn. Yes, Brad Pitt produced one of the second most illegally downloaded movies of the year. (Avatar It was number 1, in case you're wondering.)

In addition to Johnson and Moretz, several other promising actors starred Kick ass, With Nicolas Cage making his long-awaited foray into the world of comic book adaptations.