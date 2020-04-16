SNL's Michael Che pays rent to residents in grandma's building

Michael Che is honoring his late grandmother.

the Saturday night live Star has announced that she will pay a month's rent for 160 apartments in her deceased grandmother's New York City Housing Authority building in which she lived. Che shared the heartbreaking news earlier this month that his grandmother had died of complications from Coronavirus.

On Wednesday night, Che turned to Instagram to write: "It's crazy to me that public housing residents still pay rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work. Obviously I can't offer much help on my own." But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I am paying a month's rent for the 160 apartments in the NYCHA building I lived in. "

"I know that's just a drop in the bucket," Che continued. "So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt relief for all people in public housing, AT LEAST."