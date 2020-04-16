Sky Sets Release Date for New Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature Channels – Deadline

Comcast-owned Sky will launch its new factual channels, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature, on May 27 in the UK.

Sky announced the channels in January as part of a new £ 30M ($ 37M) commitment to objective programming. They will launch alongside a rebranding of A + E Networks' history as Sky History in a joint venture announced in February.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will be completed with hundreds of hours of premium programming, including acquisitions and new commissions.

Sky Documentaries will present up to 30 original documentaries a year, as well as 18 multi-part series. They'll sit alongside acquisitions like Hillary Clinton's Hulu documentary Hillary and Mark Wahlberg's HBO show McMillions

Sky Nature will initially be led by acquisitions, including those under its Love Nature production deal and its existing David Attenborough collection, but by 2021 it plans Planet Earth and Blue Planet-original levels in the air.