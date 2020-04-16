Sky donates to coronavirus emergency relief from charity Film & TV – Deadline

Sky, the NBC-owned pay television giant, has pledged to donate £ 500,000 ($ 624,000) to the COVID-19 Film and Television Emergency Relief Fund created by the BFI and the Film and Television Charity of the United Kingdom.

Sky's announcement follows similar donations from the BBC, Netflix, BFI and WarnerMedia to fund, providing grants of up to £ 2,500 to workers and freelancers who have been directly affected by the closure of productions across the UK.

The donation is intended to increase the value of the fund to over £ 3M and grant applications were opened last week. People can apply on the Film and TV Charity website, with the presentation window closed at 6 p.m. on April 22.

Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey said: “Those who work behind the scenes are the backbone of TV and film production in the UK. At this incredibly difficult time, it is important that we do everything we can to support our most needy independent colleagues, and we hope this donation will help alleviate some of the immediate financial challenges that many of them face in the coming weeks and months. "

Alex Pumfrey, CEO of Film and TV Charity, added: “Sky's support is a fantastic boost to the Emergency Relief Fund that will make a big difference to many, and Sky's support of our long-term mental health strategy. The Whole Picture Program means that we will be working together to support the workforce during and beyond this crisis. "

More follows.