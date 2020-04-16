Shawn Booth mourns the death of his beloved Tucker

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for JEEP
Shawn booth mourns the loss of his pet and "best friend,quot; Fatigue.
For the past 11 years, the golden retriever has been alongside the first Bachelorette party side of the contestant as he went through many stages of life, including his rise to stardom, a commitment to Kaitlyn Bristowe and its eventual division.
But now, Shawn continues life without his "best friend,quot; as Tucker passed away this week. On Instagram, the 32-year-old shared: "With the heaviest heart I've ever had, I wanted to inform you that today I lost my best friend. Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard." "
"I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his whole heart back immediately. I have never loved anything else and he was the best boy I could ask for. I was the luckiest person in the world to have him by my side for over 11 years "he continued. "I miss him so much already."
If that wasn't heartbreaking enough, he shared this quote as a reminder of how much he adored the puppy: "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever …"
Her ex, Kaitlyn, commented, "I'm so sorry. This hurts. You gave him a great life." She and Shawn were engaged for over three years and lived together most of the time, giving him the opportunity to meet and love the girlfriend who was Tucker.
Even after the personal trainer and influencer broke up, she continued to post tributes to Tucker on her Instagram, including one on her 11th birthday. And the podcast host previously revealed that she used to think "he was almost the glue on our relationship, "and it was one thing that made it so difficult to end her engagement to Shawn.
Kaitlyn wasn't the only one with a connection to Tucker, or as many affectionately called him, Doodle. Jared Haibon, Becca Tilley and other Bachelor Nation fans expressed their condolences on Instagram. Tilley wrote: "I'm so sorry, my heart is broken for you! We all fell in love with Tucker because of your posts!"
