Shawn booth mourns the loss of his pet and "best friend,quot; Fatigue.

For the past 11 years, the golden retriever has been alongside the first Bachelorette party side of the contestant as he went through many stages of life, including his rise to stardom, a commitment to Kaitlyn Bristowe and its eventual division.

But now, Shawn continues life without his "best friend,quot; as Tucker passed away this week. On Instagram, the 32-year-old shared: "With the heaviest heart I've ever had, I wanted to inform you that today I lost my best friend. Tucker passed peacefully in my arms and in the comfort of our backyard." "

"I poured every ounce of my heart into him and he gave me his whole heart back immediately. I have never loved anything else and he was the best boy I could ask for. I was the luckiest person in the world to have him by my side for over 11 years "he continued. "I miss him so much already."