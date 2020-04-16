Sharon Vuong Appears as Director of Alternative Programming on CBS – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Vuong, CBS Entertainment's SVP Alternative Programming, left the network after three years as an unscripted director and nine years on the network as a whole. Vuong's contract had ended and she chose not to renew it. Her last day was Friday. No replacement has been named yet.

“Our amazing head of alternatives, Sharon Vuong, informed Thom (Sherman) and me recently that she would be leaving when her contract expires this week. (If I was on my iPhone, this is where I would write the sad-faced emojis), "CBS Entertainment President Kelly Khall wrote in a company memo last week." Sharon has been an invaluable member of CBS Entertainment, leading the alternative team with creativity, energy and a collaborative and friendly style with the talent that our producers have always appreciated a lot ".

Vuong, who is well liked by his colleagues and producers, spearheaded the development of new alternative shows and oversaw CBS's current list of reality franchises. As has been the case on CBS for the past decade or so, due to the network's long-running reality franchises, Survivor, Big Brother, The Incredible Race and Undercover Boss, continues to do well, the network does not take too many shots in the unscripted area.

Vuong's biggest bet was Island of love, an American version of the successful British series, which he defended. While the first season had a modest performance in the overall linear rankings, it worked well with young audiences and was a huge digital draw, making it the new network-broadcast show on CBS All Access and CBS.com in more than one year, and also found popularity on social networks.

As a result, the buzz reality series was renewed for a second season, which, along with CBS's summer staple Big brotheA, they are currently in limbo for their next seasons as most of the Hollywood production is closed. (The network still hopes to broadcast both shows sometimes this summer.) The other current reality series on the network, Survivor and The surprising race, have also been put on hold.

CBS has two upcoming reality series directed by Vuong, Hard as nails, presented by Phil Keoghan, and Game on presented by Keegan-Michael Key, and with Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski.

"Although it was a very difficult decision for me, I am excited to create my next chapter and enjoy a much-needed break with my family," Vuong wrote in an email to his CBS colleagues.

Vuong joined CBS in 2011 as Director of Alternative Programming, working as a current executive at Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Undercover Boss. She was promoted to Vice President of Alternative Programming in 2012 and served as Vice President of Alternative Series Development from 2013-17. She helped develop The case of: JonBenet Ramsey; Candy crush and Ambulance. Vuong was promoted to head of the department in April 2017. In addition to Island of love, Other alternative CBS series he oversaw in the past three years include The best in the world, Million Dollar Mile and TKO all of which ran for a season.

Before joining CBS, Vuong spent 10 years in unscripted programming in various production capacities, working on shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Single, Hell's Kitchen and Dancing with the stars.

Here are the emails from Kahl and Vuong to the CBS staff:

Kelly Kahl:

Good afternoon everyone. Some news I wanted to share: Our amazing head of alternatives, Sharon Vuong, recently informed Thom and me that she would be leaving when her contract expires this week. (If I was on my iPhone, this is where I would write the sad face emoji).

Sharon has been an invaluable member of CBS Entertainment, leading the alternate team with creativity, energy and a collaborative and talent-friendly style that our producers have always greatly appreciated.

She was the guardian and shepherdess of our exclusive properties, including "Survivor", "The Amazing Race" and "Big Brother". She championed the development of last summer's lively "Love Island" and is behind a couple of exciting new shows we hope to have this summer, "Tough as Nails" and "Game On."

Although Sharon leaves, she does not withdraw; She is taking a well-deserved break to spend more time with her family. While that often sounds like a twist, in this case it is absolutely true. Sharon works around the clock, literally, to put out fires, guide producers, make sure episodes are delivered on time, and protect the health and well-being of contestants on our shows. I don't know anyone who pours more sweat on their shows than Sharon, and I don't know anyone who cares more about their success.

Most of all, Sharon loves to win … and leaves CBS a big winner in my book. She embodies the dedication and is the best team player. We will miss her very much. We thank you for your excellent work and wish you the best.

Best,

Kelly

Sharon Vuong:

CBS family

As some of you may already know, tomorrow will be my last day here on CBS. Although it was a very difficult decision for me, I am excited to create my next chapter and enjoy a much-needed break with my family. At the same time, it is unimaginable for me to know exactly how to say goodbye to what has truly become my home away from home.

First of all, I bow to ALL of the incredibly talented and wonderful people who work here at CBS and want to thank you for being my family for the past decade. I am honored to have worked alongside the best in the business and I am proud of all that we have accomplished and endured together.

From the bottom of my heart, I have to express how grateful I am to the Alternative Team for their dedication, infectious passion and hard work to guide our legacy franchises, as well as launching new series during our time together. I could not have asked for a better partnership with a group of people, and I am proud to have been the administrator of this fantastic team.

Finally, I would like to thank Kelly, Thom, and the incredible senior leadership, both past and present, whose guidance, support, and mentoring I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

I will always love CBS, but I am excited for the next chapter to come. I'm leaving better than I got because of the footprint you've left me.

I really hope this is not goodbye as I think we will always be together in this where our journey takes us into the future.

We wish you all the best,

Sharon