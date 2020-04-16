Shahs of Sunset Sneak Peek: MJ wants to apologize to Destiney

A Shahs of Sunset Sit down.
In this exclusive clip from Friday's new episode, Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid he meets Destiney Rose in an attempt to make amends. Like E! readers surely know, Destiney has been at the heart of MJ's enmity with once BFF Pray Farahan.
Earlier in the season, Destiney brought up gossip about Reza's husband, Adam Neely, possibly being unfaithful. Destiney told her this gossip from a close friend Ali Ashouri. However, it is alleged that MJ conspired with Ali to circulate this rumor.
While it has been hinted that Destiney played an intentional role in the manifestation of this drama, she has maintained her innocence.
With accusations flying from both sides, MJ and Destiney sit down to clear the air.
"I want to start by saying that I already like your energy, because it looks like we're probably, hopefully, going to be on the same page," MJ begins. "Honestly, I think we were very good friends, in a really good place. Where did he go? Many things are many lies."
As MJ explains in a confessional, since he has already apologized to Reza, he feels it is okay to "open a line of communication to start fixing things with Destiney."
"I am here to apologize, I am here to be one hundred percent transparent," he continues during the meeting. "Something very, very, very, very small between Ali and Reza had to wrap itself in this giant, senseless, toxic bull – t."
However, MJ makes it clear that he is not interested in this session becoming a dramatic and tearful situation.
John Tsiavis / Bravo
"You realize that tears are from pain, right?" Destiney responds.
According to Destiney, she feels hurt and betrayed by someone she once regarded as a sister. "I just don't trust her," Destiney concludes.
Will MJ and Destiney ever get over this drama? For that answer, be sure to watch the new episode on Friday.
Shahs of Sunset airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
