Shahs of Sunset Sneak Peek: MJ wants to apologize to Destiney

A Shahs of Sunset Sit down.

In this exclusive clip from Friday's new episode, Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid he meets Destiney Rose in an attempt to make amends. Like E! readers surely know, Destiney has been at the heart of MJ's enmity with once BFF Pray Farahan.

Earlier in the season, Destiney brought up gossip about Reza's husband, Adam Neely, possibly being unfaithful. Destiney told her this gossip from a close friend Ali Ashouri. However, it is alleged that MJ conspired with Ali to circulate this rumor.

While it has been hinted that Destiney played an intentional role in the manifestation of this drama, she has maintained her innocence.

With accusations flying from both sides, MJ and Destiney sit down to clear the air.

"I want to start by saying that I already like your energy, because it looks like we're probably, hopefully, going to be on the same page," MJ begins. "Honestly, I think we were very good friends, in a really good place. Where did he go? Many things are many lies."