The renowned Multiple Group One winner and stallion Shamardal died at the age of 18 as a result of recent health problems.

Trained by Mark Johnston to win the Vintage Stakes and Dewhurst Stakes bets when he was two years old, the son of Giant & # 39; s Causeway joined Saeed bin Suroor in the Godolphin colors for his three year season.

It was memorable, as Shamardal collected the 2000 French Guineas, the French Derby, and the Stakes from the Palace of St James, in the year that Royal Ascot was held in York. His only loss in seven career starts was on the ground at Nad Al Sheba in the UAE Derby.

Bin Suroor told www.darleyeurope.com: "We were very sad to hear of Shamardal's passing. He was a two-year-old champion and became one of the best Godolphin horses, winning two classics in France and the St Estacas del James Palace.

"Then he established himself as the best sire, producing exceptional horses around the world, and everyone will miss him. It is a sad day, but I am sure his progeny will continue his legacy both at the racecourse and in the breeding sheds. "

Based at Darley's Kildangan Stud in Ireland, Shamardal's highest-rated artist to date is undefeated Pinatubo, while his other Group One winners of five top-tier winners last season included Earthlight and Victor Ludorum.

He is also the father of the retired sprinter Blue Point, who claimed four groups in their own right, including the King's Stand and Diamond Jubilee Stakes at the 2019 royal gathering.

Joe Osborne, Managing Director of Godolphin Ireland, said: "Shamardal embodied physical and mental endurance, like a racehorse and a stud. As the racing world has seen in the past 15 years, he passed those qualities on to his progeny.

"He faced a variety of health issues in recent years and did so with strength and endurance. It is a difficult day for us to say goodbye. This is an appropriate time to thank our team of stallion staff and support professionals who cared for him. so well and kindly during your time here at Kildangan Stud. "