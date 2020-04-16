Senators Thomas Chabot satisfied with improvement despite tough year

With the sports world stagnant due to the coronavirus, many NHL teams are eagerly awaiting news about the state of the 2019-20 season and whether they will make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

For the Ottawa senators, the last part is not a concern. They've struggled a lot on the ice this season and will play for little more than pride in their last 11 games, even if the regular season is complete.

The virus hit senators hard, and six players tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak after a road trip in California in early March. According to the team, all of those players have made full recoveries.

Defender Thomas Chabot, one of the Sens' bright spots this season (33 assists), says the situation with the virus was terrifying, but he is pleased that his teammates have recovered.

"It's something everyone should be taking really seriously," he said Thursday in a video call with journalists. "It's a great thing, but obviously the team, the affected boys, fortunately, they all feel really good. They all recovered, which is a great sign for us … Once the virus started, we all followed the rules that they told us to do and we've been trying to stay safe and healthy. "

Chabot's 23-year-old game this season, specifically his improved defensive work, has received praise from senators general manager Pierre Dorion. Chabot says he has been working on that part of his game for a while.

"Obviously, it's something I've been saying for years, it's something I really want to improve on," he said. "Being a good solid two-way defender and playing against the best players from other teams. It is far from perfect, but, as we say, if we can improve every year and take a step to be better, then that is good to sign."

Chabot himself has been impressed with the steps that some of his teammates have taken this year, including forward Anthony Duclair.

"You knew that this year he was going to have a bigger role and I think he took a big step, which led him to the All-Star Game," he said. "I know it was very deserved for him. He scored a lot of goals (23 this season). He played very well for us as a team, just the speed, the amount of skill he has. His sense of hockey is very good."

Given the team's positive signs, Chabot hopes the NHL can finish the season. With a host of possibilities to do it still at the table, including neutral-in-place games and fanless stadiums, you're ready to do whatever it takes to get back on the ice.

"If you go back and play, I think it would be fun," he said. "Obviously, it would be a situation that you're not used to, not having fans in the stands, but, at the time, I think it would be something the boys would be willing to do. I think I'll just go back on the ice again with the boys. , back in the locker room, and obviously everything has been a little bit different, everything has been a little strange with this situation, but I think if that point comes, I would be happy to do it. "

Chabot would have mixed emotions if the rest of the 2019-20 season were suspended.

"It was good. Obviously, we knew this year would be a different year," he said. "Obviously, we were a younger team and we were going to have some ups and downs during this season, but I know that definitely next year I want to start the season and maybe have a better year than I had this year."

"I think when we look back at specific things like my game in my own zone, I think we have taken a really good step, so that would be something that, next year, I want to bring back and keep improving. It was one more challenge It's great every night to play against the top lines, but I think those are challenges I'm looking forward to. It's something I want to bring into my game and want to do for the days when we'll be a tiebreaker. team. "