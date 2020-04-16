‘Seinfeld’s‘ The Contest ’Meets‘ Love Island ’- Deadline

Almost thirty years ago, Larry David wrote an episode of Seinfeld, The contest, where Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer had to see who could spend more time without taking pleasure.

This, mixed with a cast of beautiful Love islandready-made, it has become the inspiration for Netflix's latest reality series, Too hot to handle.

Set in Mexico, the show follows ten young singles from around the world coming together in a tropical paradise for what they believe will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, but there is a twist. These committed phobics who love a casual connection will have to give up all scarves for the entire retreat if they want to win the $ 100,000 grand prize. Without kisses, without caresses and without self-gratification of any kind. With each slip, the prize money decreases.

Laura Gibson, creative director of Fremantle-owned production company Talkback, which produced the eight-part series, tells Deadline that she has been working to create a large-scale dating format since joining the Kingdom firm. Joined in 2016.

"One of my favorite shows is Seinfeld and my favorite episode is The contest. I thought there is a show in this. It was that combined with the fact that one of my friends was on Tinder at the time and she showed me an exchange with a boy and in two messages he sent her a dxxk selection. This is what it's like to go out today. So we have to go out and help people. I thought "wouldn't it be interesting to do a reality show in which, instead of trying to get all these attractive people to get in touch with each other, why don't we try and make them not relate to each other"? Which is sexier than not being able to have sex, nothing drives you crazier than that, "she says.

The cast includes sexy singles from around the world, including Essex's little girl Chloe, the Florida brotherhood Haley, Australian heartthrob Harry and Matthew, a "deep thinker" from Colorado.

Series producer Louise Peet tells Deadline that they are launching their network for contestants. "Usually they're all British or all Americans, because it was Netflix and we wanted this global, extended reality show and another huge world that we just released an international cry. Hot singles who wanted a vacation of a lifetime. They came flooding. They didn't get attached to hers as much as we thought we would, "she says.

Talkback is best known for producing panel programs like Celebrity juice and Through the keyhole. But Gibson, who worked on series that include CBS " Hunted As part of her role as Vice President, Unscripted Development for Endemol Shine North America and a stint at Los Angeles-based 44 Blue Productions, she wanted to expand the company's roster.

"We were trying to figure out a reality show," says Gibson. "We needed to create something big and loud. My main line was love it doesn't have to start with a dxxk photo. When you test young people, does money really matter more than sex? Because Talkback is not known for (this genre), we had to resort to something outrageous to get attention. I needed to be big to work. We needed to expand. "

The show joins Netflix's growing list of unscripted originals, including Kinetic Content. Love is blind, which was recently picked up for two more seasons. Gibson says doing a reality show for a streamer offered a different challenge. She says where shows like Older brother they are like daily soap operas Too hot to handle it was more of a romantic comedy since it's a longer editing process. "Traditionally, for the past 20 years, these great reality shows have been filmed during the day and with a quick change in editing so you can watch the day before the show the next day. The good thing about this was that we were doing something that It could be created in editing and tell a story in eight episodes. "

The time of the launch, broadcasts of the show since April 17, may well be a boon for Netflix and Talkback, as viewers yearn for reality entertainment while in quarantine, after completing Tinder. "It's a cruel coincidence. Obviously, terrible things are happening in the world right now, but on a lighter note, most of the gorgeous under-25s right now have a serious case of blue balls, so they we'll give advice on how to deal with that, "adds Gibson.