See this coronavirus patient meet her son 12 days after giving birth

There is nothing like a mother's bond.

While the Coronavirus The pandemic has brought a fair amount of tragedy, hospitals across the country are also seeing stories of hope, survival, and inspiration.

That was certainly the case at Northwell Health's Southside Hospital in Suffolk County, New York, when doctors, nurses, and staff members celebrated an important milestone for a COVID-19 patient this week.

When 36 years old Yanira Soriano She was first admitted to the hospital earlier this month, diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia and put on a ventilator before having an emergency caesarean section at 34 weeks pregnant.

Fast forward to this week when Yanira was healthy enough to experience a special moment. Oh yes, she was able to meet her son for the first time almost 12 days after giving birth.

In video obtained by E! News, cameras rolled when the new mother was greeted with applause from dozens and dozens of hospital staff as she was pulled from the hospital.