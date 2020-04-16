See this coronavirus patient meet her son 12 days after giving birth

There is nothing like a mother's bond.
While the Coronavirus The pandemic has brought a fair amount of tragedy, hospitals across the country are also seeing stories of hope, survival, and inspiration.
That was certainly the case at Northwell Health's Southside Hospital in Suffolk County, New York, when doctors, nurses, and staff members celebrated an important milestone for a COVID-19 patient this week.
When 36 years old Yanira Soriano She was first admitted to the hospital earlier this month, diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia and put on a ventilator before having an emergency caesarean section at 34 weeks pregnant.
Fast forward to this week when Yanira was healthy enough to experience a special moment. Oh yes, she was able to meet her son for the first time almost 12 days after giving birth.
In video obtained by E! News, cameras rolled when the new mother was greeted with applause from dozens and dozens of hospital staff as she was pulled from the hospital.
And if you are crying: trust us, you are not alone.
Eastern Region Northwell Health
The cameras also captured the moment when Yanira was able to hold her son in her lap. For those who wonder, the little one is called Walter.
"Thanks to Dr. Benjamin Schwartz and Donna Moravick for the video and thanks to everyone at @NorthWell_EM Southside Hospital for the amazing job they do !!! "CNN & # 39; s Jake Tapper wrote in Twitter after helping the story go viral. "Congratulations Yanira and Walter and family !!!"
As the heads of families wait together, Dr. Benjamin better summarized the experience.
"It was a great day for us," he shared. "It is an incredibly proud time for Southside Hospital and the entire team that works here. It takes many, many people over many shifts to provide the level of care this patient needed … and the fact that this mother not only survived but being able to get out of his wheelchair and get into his car and hug his baby gives us incredible hope for future patients and our existing patients. "
—Holly Passalaqua's report
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
