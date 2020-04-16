See Prince William virtually open a hospital amid a coronavirus pandemic

Prince william he is practically fulfilling his royal duties.
On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, England via video conference. During his speech, William took a moment to thank the employees for their hard work in getting the COVID-19 emergency hospital, which will help those in the area who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, to function in just 8 days.
"The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have overcome this unprecedented challenge," he said. "Nightingale hospitals will become milestones in NHS history."
While practicing social distancing, William has virtually connected with various charities to ensure that those affected by the pandemic receive essential resources during this difficult time. Earlier this week, the father of three spoke to a local farmer who partnered with the Duke & # 39; s National Emergency Trust to provide food to families in need.
To lift their spirits before Easter break, William and Kate Middleton I had a surprise video call with the staff and students at Place2Be. When the couple thanked the teachers for their hard work, the party-clad students enthusiastically showed them their gifts, which were handmade portraits of William and Kate.
The duke and duchess even recruited their children. Prince george6 Princess charlotte 4 and Prince louis, 23 months, to help them pay tribute to the health workers who are fighting on the front lines of the outbreak. Standing side by side in the royal garden, the sweet brothers applauded the medical workers in a lovely video posted on the Kensington Palace official Twitter account.
"To all NHS doctors, nurses, caregivers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers, and other staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: Thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS," said the footer of Photo.
Sharing an inspiring feeling of their own Queen Elizabeth II He sent a heartwarming message to the people of the UK the day before Easter and reminded them that "the coronavirus will not defeat us."
"This year Easter will be different for many of us, but by staying separate we keep others safe," he said. "But Easter is not canceled; in fact, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first day of Easter gave his followers a new hope and a new purpose, and we can all be encouraged by this. We know that The coronavirus will not defeat us. "
Her Majesty added: "May the living flame of Easter hope be a constant guide as we face the future. I wish all of all religions and denominations a blessed Easter."
