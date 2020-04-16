See Prince William virtually open a hospital amid a coronavirus pandemic

Prince william he is practically fulfilling his royal duties.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, England via video conference. During his speech, William took a moment to thank the employees for their hard work in getting the COVID-19 emergency hospital, which will help those in the area who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, to function in just 8 days.

"The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have overcome this unprecedented challenge," he said. "Nightingale hospitals will become milestones in NHS history."

While practicing social distancing, William has virtually connected with various charities to ensure that those affected by the pandemic receive essential resources during this difficult time. Earlier this week, the father of three spoke to a local farmer who partnered with the Duke & # 39; s National Emergency Trust to provide food to families in need.