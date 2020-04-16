See Joe Exotic's handwritten letter in a false $ 89 million arrest lawsuit

Tiger king star Exotic Joe He won a small legal victory in his fake arrest claim of $ 89 million.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge awarded Joe (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) request an extension to file an objection in the civil case. In a letter submitted by Joe, which you can read below, the former zookeeper writes from a Texas prison medical facility, where he was quarantined due to coronavirus concerns.

"Sorry about the handwritten letter," writes Joe, "However, I am isolated at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth and do not have access to a computer, phone, email or library to respond to the latest government request. I am requesting at least a 30-day extension to the April 28, 2020 deadline in the hope that I will be allowed to agree to use things to properly respond to your request. "

United States District Judge Scott L. Palk set Joe's new deadline for May 28.

ME! The news may also exclusively report that as of Thursday, Joe is out of quarantine and transferred to a special housing unit inside the prison where he is serving his 22-year sentence.