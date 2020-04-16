See Joe Exotic's handwritten letter in a false $ 89 million arrest lawsuit

Tiger king star Exotic Joe He won a small legal victory in his fake arrest claim of $ 89 million.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge awarded Joe (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) request an extension to file an objection in the civil case. In a letter submitted by Joe, which you can read below, the former zookeeper writes from a Texas prison medical facility, where he was quarantined due to coronavirus concerns.
"Sorry about the handwritten letter," writes Joe, "However, I am isolated at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth and do not have access to a computer, phone, email or library to respond to the latest government request. I am requesting at least a 30-day extension to the April 28, 2020 deadline in the hope that I will be allowed to agree to use things to properly respond to your request. "
United States District Judge Scott L. Palk set Joe's new deadline for May 28.
ME! The news may also exclusively report that as of Thursday, Joe is out of quarantine and transferred to a special housing unit inside the prison where he is serving his 22-year sentence.
Now you will have more time to respond to the federal judge of first instance, who in the documents presented on April 8 and obtained by E! News recommended to the district court judge that Joe's lawsuit be dismissed.
Joe is suing the US Federal Wildlife Service. To the United States Department of the Interior, its former business partner and current owner of Oklahoma's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Jeff Lowe for a sum of $ 88,840,000.
According to the documents, Joe seeks "$ 73,840,000.00 in damages and an additional $ 15,000,000.00 for false arrest, false imprisonment, discrimination, malicious prosecution, selective execution, wrongful interpretation of the law, and the death of (his mother) Shirley Schreibvogel"
The judge writes in his recommendation that Joe does not have an attorney, adding that his complaint "(failed) to cite adequate legal authority,quot; and was "confused by various legal theories,quot;, "poor syntax and sentence construction,quot;. He recommends that Joe re-file the case as a habeas corpus proceeding, and argues that the civil case cannot be heard until his criminal appeal continues.
Joe is currently appealing his 2019 conviction for killing five tigers at his Oklahoma Zoo and attempting to execute a murder-for-hire plot against wildlife conservationist. Carole Baskin.
In a recent interview with Netflix behind bars, Joe said: "Now is the time to turn the tables and Joe is released from prison as a free man and released from all these charges."
—Jessica Finn's report
