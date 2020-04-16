See Emmy Rossum's wild transformation in the first trailer for Angelyne

Who is she???#Angelyne coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/x9gRhNJY3n
Emmy Rossum she is a blonde bombshell!
As shown in first trailer for the new Peacock series AngelyneThe actress underwent a wild transformation to portray the icon of the same name in Los Angeles in real life. Angelyne She rose to fame herself in the 1980s after putting her portraits on the city's billboards and driving in what was eventually known as her signature Pink Corvette. Many say she pioneered the concept of being famous for … being famous.
Angelyne's story begins to take shape in the clip above, which begins with Martin Freeman asking Angelyne's version of Rossum what she is interested in publicizing.
"Me, of course," she replies, to her surprise.
"Do you want to put posters of yours, just yours, around the city?" Freeman's still confused character says.
"Mhm, yes. Why not?" Angelyne de Rossum tells him. "No one has ever done it. Why not start now?"
And so, Angelyne's fame begins.
The clip continues to show his amazement at one of the giant posters, circling his shiny car and doing several television interviews, the latest of which includes one in which he asks, "So Angelyne, why are you famous? "
"I am famous for being on the billboards," Rossum's character unabashedly responds.
Another interviewer then asks about his specific use of billboards, and Angelyne de Rossum provides the perfect answer.
"Do you want to get people's attention?" She says. "You have to make fun of me."
The answer is particularly appropriate due to the fact that Angelyne It does not have a release date yet. However, Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, launched on April 15 for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. Later this summer, on July 15, the service will also be rolled out for everyone to enjoy.
