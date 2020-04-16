See Emmy Rossum's wild transformation in the first trailer for Angelyne

Who is she??? #Angelyne coming soon to #PeacockTV . pic.twitter.com/x9gRhNJY3n

Emmy Rossum she is a blonde bombshell!

As shown in first trailer for the new Peacock series AngelyneThe actress underwent a wild transformation to portray the icon of the same name in Los Angeles in real life. Angelyne She rose to fame herself in the 1980s after putting her portraits on the city's billboards and driving in what was eventually known as her signature Pink Corvette. Many say she pioneered the concept of being famous for … being famous.

Angelyne's story begins to take shape in the clip above, which begins with Martin Freeman asking Angelyne's version of Rossum what she is interested in publicizing.

"Me, of course," she replies, to her surprise.

"Do you want to put posters of yours, just yours, around the city?" Freeman's still confused character says.

"Mhm, yes. Why not?" Angelyne de Rossum tells him. "No one has ever done it. Why not start now?"