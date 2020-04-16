Seahawks Draft 2020 Drill: Seattle Prioritizes Defense Aid, Russell Wilson With Picks

The Seahawks experienced a rather surprising postseason collapse at Lambeau Field in January, falling behind the Packers 21-3 in half before failing to make up for the deficit with a late push.

Still, Seattle proved he could still be a legitimate contender with his 11-5 regular season, his best finish since 2014. Adding the draft has been a staple of the team's success in the past decade, and will seek to attract him. Another influx of young difference makers this year

Sporting News 'Vinnie Iyer launched his seven-round drill in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Seahawks' first two teams are leaning towards the defensive end.

Here's a closer look at the simulated Seahawks draft:

Seahawks mock draft 2020

Round Pick No. Player Position college one 27 Zack Braun EDGE / OLB Wisconsin two 59 Neville Gallimore DT Oklahoma two 64 (from bosses) Isaiah Wilson Old Testament Georgia 3 101 (compensatory) John Hightower WR Boise state 4 4 133 Damien Lewis Sun LSU 4 4 144 (compensatory) Ke & # 39; Shawn Vaughn RB Vanderbilt 6 6 214 (compensatory) Harrison Hand CB temple

Round 1, Pick No. 27: Zack Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

With several potential free agent losses in his passing career, Seattle might be inclined to pick the versatile Baun, who could make a difference against the run and on passes.

Baun accumulated 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles to lose in his last year in Wisconsin. His tape shows that he is a great reader of the game.

Round 2, Pick No. 59: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Seattle could double down against the seven front-line players in the first two rounds by taking Gallimore here. They don't find big boys who can move like Gallimore very often.

Round 2, Pick No. 64: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Wilson (6-6, 350 pounds) would provide another powerful blocker for Pete Carroll's offense, and while he still needs to develop in passing situations, his potential has excited the teams.

Round 3, Pick No. 101: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

It remains to be seen if Hightower has the manual skills to translate his explosiveness in space into NFL production. Success at the next level requires catches in traffic, but most of his best receptions last season at Boise State came when he widened after burning coverage with his speed. His best scenario, becoming a long-term speed complement for D.K. Metcalf, it's tempting.

Hightower made 51 catches for 943 yards in his last season at Boise State. He also returned kickoffs.

Round 4, Pick No. 133: Damien Lewis, G, LSU

More initial help from the SEC. Lewis started with national champion Tigers and his incredible offense, his career blocking force paved the way for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to knock down defenses on the ground. His frame may not be as impressive as other available offensive linemen, and like Wilson, his pass blocking needs work. However, it could still be a valuable addition at this stage.

Round 4, Pick No. 144: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

The Seahawks should have their full running rotation again healthy next year after having to sign Marshawn Lynch in late 2019 to shore up the position, but insurance there wouldn't hurt.

Vaughn found success at Vanderbilt against some of the best defenses in the nation, and his college production (2,272 yards and 21 touchdowns in two years with the Commodores) is perhaps best for him.

Round 6, Pick No. 214: Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

Hand is considered an NFL zone coverage specialist if he achieves a spot on the list.