Say goodbye to Dr. Oz Trends after his shocking comments about children returning to school despite the fact that some would die – Questions

Dr. Oz is all the rage on social media after making shocking comments about children returning to school, even though some would die. The comments were made on Sean Hannity's news show and there is now outrage across the country with many demanding that he be removed. Seeing the reaction against the comments, Dr. Oz issued a public apology and said he spoke ill. Dr. Oz was responding to the Coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide decision to close the cities as many stayed home and closure orders were issued.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has skyrocketed to 34,522. There have been more than 143,000 coronavirus-related deaths worldwide and more than 600,000 cases in the United States. Dr. Oz stated the following on Fox News about the opening of public schools.

“Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a good piece in The Lancet arguing that opening schools can only cost us 2-3%, in terms of total mortality. Anyone, you know, any life is a lost life, but … that could be compensation that some people would consider. "

You can see the video of Dr. Oz making the statements in the following player.

DR OZ: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a good piece in The Lancet arguing that opening schools can only cost us 2-3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life it's a lost life, but … that could be compensation that some people would consider. "

The reaction was swift and severe. It wasn't long before Dr. Oz turned to his social media platform to launch an apology.

The first part of Dr. Oz's statement that people disagree with is that he referred to children returning to public school as "appetizing." Many people disagree that putting children at risk of dying is appetizing in any sense of the word. People also disagree with the fact that Dr. Oz removed the statistics for how many children would die. However, it is unclear if it means how many children in the public school system could die or how many people across the nation could die if children went to school, became infected, and carried the deadly virus to their families.

If it referred to children, 2 percent would equal more than a million public school children who could die from the virus.

At this point, it's unclear exactly who he thinks would be 2 to 3 percent of deaths.

You can watch a portion of Dr. Oz's statement and his video apology below.

"I realized that my comments about the risks associated with opening schools have confused and annoyed people, which was never my intention. I speak badly."

What do you think about Dr. Oz's statements and apologies?

Do you agree with those who believe he should be fired?



