Saturday Night Live's Michael Che honors his late grandmother by paying rent from her neighbors after her death due to COVID-19

Saturday night live Star Michael Che is honoring his grandmother, Martha, by paying a month's rent for her 160 neighbors at her New York City public housing complex. Martha passed away earlier this month from COVID-19 complications.

"It's crazy to me that public housing residents are expected to pay the rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che wrote on Instagram. "Obviously I can't offer much help myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I am paying a month's rent for the 160 apartments in the NYCHA building I lived in."

Che added that he knows the gesture is "just a drop in the bucket," and at least hopes the city has a better plan for debt relief for all people living in public housing.

According to Page six, New York City officials announced a $ 10 million initiative earlier this week to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the most affected areas of the city. The new program comes after coronavirus data revealed that minorities have been disproportionately hit by the pandemic.

At the end of his term, Che called New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill De Blasio, as well as Diddy, to join him in solving the problem. He told the trio to "look it up,quot; so they could get to work.

Last weekend, the cast of Saturday night live participated in a remote episode amidst the COVID-19 blockade. In the special episode, each cast member drew solo sketches, Tom Hanks was the host, and Chris Martin was the musical guest. Che organized "Weekend Update,quot; remotely with Colin Jost, as each comedian appeared on a split screen from their respective homes.

What about him # COVID-19 #pandemic is that it has shown many people what they are, the bad, but also the very, very good. Your grandmother would be very proud #MichaelChe (of @nbcsnl) https://t.co/WEWi8mh1CI – Meghan May (@ DrMay5) April 16, 2020

"As you know, Colin, I lost my grandmother this week," she told Jost. "And going back to work really made me feel better, especially with you."

The duo also participated in Martha's "favorite part of the show,quot;, which was her recurring segment "Prank Swap." The premise of the segment is that each comedian tells a joke that the other wrote for them, and it always ends with Jost saying something completely inappropriate.

After Jost reluctantly told the joke, Che laughed and said that his grandmother "had never seen this show,quot;, and that he just wanted to see Jost squirm. When the segment ended, Michael Che signed on as "Martha's Great Baby,quot;.



