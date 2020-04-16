Sara Ali Khan's rehearsal video for Aankh Marey is too good to miss

Sara Ali Khan is a great dancing diva. The young actress loves to shake a leg and treat us with videos of her dance sessions. While keeping her social media account active even when she is locked in her house, Sara has been actively sharing old photos and videos that keep fans hooked.

But this latest publication does not come from the actress. One of Sara's fan club shared a video of her rehearsal for Aankh Marey for her second movie, Simmba. The actress is seen practicing with her choreographer in a white kurti and orange patialas. As elegant as ever, Sara combines her steps with the other dancer and keeps you wanting more.

Watch the video below and we are sure you will want to get up and play the rhythm with Sara.