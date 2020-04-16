Safaree creates an OnlyFans page and people accuse him of pulling a Blac Chyna

Safaree surprised some fans when she revealed not too long ago that she created an OnlyFans page. He announced that people could talk to him somewhere other than Instagram, which can sometimes be quite toxic based on what he had to say.

When Safaree revealed her OnlyFans page, some of her followers were upset and said that he was a married man, and that he shouldn't be doing this.

Other people were excited after the announcement.

A follower said, "But you're married," and someone else posted this message: "What's wrong with that? Let me do it."

One follower seemed excited and said, "Thank you !! La Most are couples!", And another Instagram installer posted this message: "The bag that dries, huh, now those Nicki checks don't fit. " & # 39;

Anyway, here is the message that Safaree had for her IG followers:

‘Now I will be able to communicate with the people who really support me. Ig is toxic sometimes‼ ️‼ ️ ’said Safaree.

A follower said, "Maybe if you and Erica opened a training page together,quot; and someone else posted the following message: "He basically pulled out a Blac Chyna, it's just virtual chats hahaha, it's a fan club membership!"

Another commenter said, "This should be embarrassing that you are literally married and have a child," and one person posted this: "Wow @ safaree … just fans?" Sheesh "Go against Nicki, it will cost you."

Another person seemed excited and said to Erica Mena's husband: "Safaree we really needed that we didn't care about the bad comments @safaree."

In other news, Safaree told her fans and Erica Mena that they shouldn't stop exercising during the running of the bulls, explaining that training your body and mind is important during these difficult times we are living through.

People's reality has changed a lot these days, and everyday life is governed by fear and uncertainty.



