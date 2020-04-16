Ryan Reynolds jokes Blake Lively's mom is hunting him

Ryan Reynolds I'm sure he gets along well with his in-laws.
Thursday dead Pool star joked that Blake LivelyHis mother has been "hunting,quot; him while distancing himself socially in a hilarious post to raise awareness about Conquer COVID-19 Canada, an organization that provides resources and support to medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Are you sick of fashion? Is your mother-in-law looking for you?" the Canadian actor captioned the video. "Visit: conquercovid19.ca and help those who REALLY need it."
To donate to the cause, Ryan encouraged fans to purchase one of the foundation's "Conquer COVID-19,quot; shirts, which he proudly donned in the video. "We are asking all Canadians to buy this shirt and, as you can see, it is boring as shit," he joked. "This shirt is so inconspicuous that it actually makes its wearer completely invisible. For example, I am quarantining my mother-in-law and she has been searching for me for days."
"100% of the proceeds from this horrible shirt will go toward the purchase of PPE for front-line staff in our most vulnerable communities," continued Ryan. "Now, I know it's not an exciting prospect or point, but the faster we protect those guys, the faster they get boring for us."
As the funny man finished his video, Blake's mother made a fun cameo. Interrupting his final comment, the Gossip Girl alum's mother screamed off camera, "Ryan, are you here honey?" Without hesitation, Ryan froze in his place and Blake's mother continued, "I could have sworn I heard his voice."
Teaming up with Conquer COVID-19 is just one of the many ways that Ryan and Blake have been giving back those affected by the pandemic.
In March, the longtime couple donated $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to provide food to those in need. Days later, they donated $ 400,000 to New York City hospitals that were most affected by the outbreak.
"COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families," Ryan said in his statement. "Blake and I are donating $ 1 million to distribute between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these (organizations) need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who is isolated and may need connection. "
Through his gin company Aviation Gin, The proposal star also donated $ 10,000 to the Canadian Professional Bartender & # 39; s Association and added an additional 30% tip for each bottle of Aviation Gin purchased. "Our great neighbor to the north, we hope you're home now, but your waiters miss you," said the company announcement. "Stay home to help #FlattenTheCurve while #TipYourBartenders."
