Ryan Reynolds jokes Blake Lively's mom is hunting him

Ryan Reynolds I'm sure he gets along well with his in-laws.

Thursday dead Pool star joked that Blake LivelyHis mother has been "hunting,quot; him while distancing himself socially in a hilarious post to raise awareness about Conquer COVID-19 Canada, an organization that provides resources and support to medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Are you sick of fashion? Is your mother-in-law looking for you?" the Canadian actor captioned the video. "Visit: conquercovid19.ca and help those who REALLY need it."

To donate to the cause, Ryan encouraged fans to purchase one of the foundation's "Conquer COVID-19,quot; shirts, which he proudly donned in the video. "We are asking all Canadians to buy this shirt and, as you can see, it is boring as shit," he joked. "This shirt is so inconspicuous that it actually makes its wearer completely invisible. For example, I am quarantining my mother-in-law and she has been searching for me for days."