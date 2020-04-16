RHOC Alum Heather Dubrow Responds to Price Increase Allegations with Its Line of Hand Sanitizers

Royal Orange County Housewives Student Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, recently became the target of criticism because the couple have been accused of selling small six-ounce bottles of their own brand of hand sanitizer on television for $ 28.95 without donating. money to charities. Now, Heather and Terry have responded against the price increase allegations and have unveiled their charitable efforts.

The millionaire couple launched their product on ShopHQ and sold a large quantity of the highly sought disinfectant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Twitter was not nice to the Dubrows, and many users called them out because of price increases.

Heather and Terry Dubrow claim they were trying to do their part by selling own-brand hand sanitizer for $ 28.95 https://t.co/Cgo1H3mjsW – VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 16, 2020

“You and your husband have BIG PRICES. You are selling (6 ounces) of hand sanitizer for $ 28.95. You and your husband can (stay in) a $ 21 million home, while taking advantage of people's fear. Shame, "wrote one user, and another added," More about the Benjamins than helping the Americans. "

Heather Dubrow was not happy with the criticism, and she said Page six that she and her husband have already donated $ 35,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of California. Dubrow added that they have donated "thousands,quot; to people who work at the front.

the RHOC Alum also said that she and her husband are giving a share of the proceeds from their hand sanitizer to food banks, especially children who are not eating anything, and health professionals.

Dr. Terry – a plastic surgeon who stars Botched – says the hand sanitizer they sell was developed for "persistence," and they used the same technology used in rooms where patients are prepared for surgery.

Terry Dubrow acknowledged that his brand of hand sanitizer is expensive and explained that the ingredients are "impossible to find,quot; during the pandemic. He also claimed that the ingredients are three times the normal cost, and he and Heather have "burned the Earth looking for them."

Heather Dubrow added that she is the mother of four children, so she looks forward when society revives and resurfaces with children returning to school and camp. He noted that he wants to create a product that helps people in "a new wave of normality."



