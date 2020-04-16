RHOBH co-stars urge Denise Richards to bring Sheen to court, but Richards has a better plan

During the premiere of the tenth season of the reality series, The real housewives of Beverly HillsDenise opened up to her co-stars about her child support dispute with Charlie Sheen. Denise has two daughters with him Two and a half Men alum, Lola and Sam.

Us magazine reported on Teddi Mellencamp's comments that the reality star actually said "p * ss,quot; denise Richards. According to Mellencamp, the 54-year-old actor, Sheen, dropped a statement calling Denise for being a "coward."

His "day in court is painfully overdue," Sheen's statement allegedly read. Richards seemed surprised by the claim. She said to her co-star, "Did you call me a coward?" Richards laughed at his statement, claiming that he had said much worse things in the past, so it wasn't a big problem.

Denise continued to tell her two co-stars, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais, that Mr. Sheen had not sent her his support paycheck "in over a year." The reality star says Sheen is really lucky because she never took him to court because she causes a lot of trouble for everyone, including anxiety, the actress said.

Her co-stars continued to urge Denise to consider getting a powerful attorney to handle her problems once and for all, but Denise seemed to resist the idea. At the table, Erika called her husband, Tom Girardi, and asked for advice on the dispute.

With all that said and done, Denise seemed uninterested in bringing the matter to court. The star revealed that she fully intended to handle the alleged custody payments due once she finally returns to Los Angeles.

During her confessional, Denise stated that she "appreciates (d) the advice," but she knows how to handle her problems, plus she knows how to handle Charlie.

Ad

As previously reported, Charlie filed court documents in August 2018 stating that he could no longer afford to make child support payments. Denise is now married to Aaron Phypers. They were married in 2018.



Post views:

0 0