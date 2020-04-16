RHOA's Nene Leakes: I don't have an open marriage!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has denied rumors that she and her husband, Gregg Leakes, have an open marriage.

On this season's show, Nene is seen broaching the subject with Gregg, who immediately closes the idea. But weeks before, Nene had claimed that she and Gregg had an "agreement,quot; when it came to their marriage, but she says their marriage is not open.

"No, it's not [open] … I think the reason why people think it is in the first place, is there an age difference between Gregg and me. But what they haven't considered is that I've been with Gregg since I was 28 years old, "he said during an interview with Extra TV.

"He was young, and I was young, so now they think that since he got older, they are doing something in the room. The answer is that we are doing a lot in the room. I am a flirt and my husband knows that … no I go to bed with these men, and my husband agrees with that. "