RHOA's Nene Leakes: I don't have an open marriage!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has denied rumors that she and her husband, Gregg Leakes, have an open marriage.

On this season's show, Nene is seen broaching the subject with Gregg, who immediately closes the idea. But weeks before, Nene had claimed that she and Gregg had an "agreement,quot; when it came to their marriage, but she says their marriage is not open.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here