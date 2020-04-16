Revised PGA Tour schedule for the 2019-20 season and early 2020-21 | Golf News







A look at the revised dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season and the first part of the 2020-21 campaign.

2019-20 revised calendar

June 11-14 – Charles Schwab Challenge – Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 18-21 – RBC Heritage – Harbor Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

June 25-28 – Travelers Championship – TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

July 2-5 – Rocket Mortgage Classic – Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

July 9-12 – John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

July 16-19 – The Memorial Tournament – Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

The Memorial, won by Patrick Cantlay in 2019, is one of a series of events to increase the size of his field.

July 23-26 – 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

July 30 to August 2 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational – TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

July 30 to August 2 – Barracuda Championship – Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

PGA Tour confirms return in June The PGA Tour announced that they plan to resume from June 11-14, with the first four events behind closed doors.

August 6-9 – PGA Championship – TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

August 13-16 – Wyndham Championship – Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 20-23 – The Northern Trust – TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 27-30 – BMW Championship – Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

September 4-7 – Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

The Tour Championship, where McIlroy is the defending champion, will end on a Monday to coincide with Labor Day.

Early 2020-2021 season schedule

September 10-13 – Safeway Open – Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

September 17-20 – United States Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

September 25-27 – Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

September 24-27 – Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship – Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

October 1-4 – Sanderson Farms Championship – Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

The complexities of the return of golf. Paul McGinley looks at the challenges facing professional golf courses in the coming months.

October 8-11 – Shriners Hospital for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

October 15-18 – The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges – Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

October 22-25 – The Zozo Championship – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

October 29-November 1 – WGC-HSBC Champions – Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

October 29-November 1 – Bermuda Championship – Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

November 5-8 – Houston Open – Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

November 12-15 – Masters Tournament – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Tiger Woods recorded a fifteenth major title at The Masters in 2019

November 19-22 – The RSM Classic – Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia

November 26-29 – No event

December 3-6 – Mayakoba Golf Classic – El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

December 3-6 – Hero World Challenge – Albany, New Providence, Bahamas

December 11-13 – QBE Shootout – Shark GC, Naples, Florida

December 18-20 – PNC Father-Son Challenge – The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida