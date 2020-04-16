Review Leah Messer's Newest Memory Biggest Pumps

Over the years, fans have seen Leah Messer go through a series of ups and downs in 16 and pregnant and Teen mom 2. Now, the reality star is opening up about her life experiences in a new memory titled Hope, grace and faith.
From writing about her childhood and experiences with abuse to writing about her relationships and jumping to fame, the 27-year-old celebrity covers her entire journey.
"A lot of emotions came to me throughout the writing process," Leah wrote in part of an Instagram post in mid-February. "The voice, the vulnerability, and the passion that I put into creating these memories is what made all the sweat, tears, and fear worthwhile."
Leah dedicates the book to her three daughters:Adalynn (Addie), Aleeah and Aliannah (Ali), as well as his "MTV family,quot; and anyone who has suffered child abuse.
Hope, grace and faith will launch on May 5.
For a look, check out the gallery below.
Jae Donnelly / INF photo.com
Chapter Three
In the third chapter, Leah accuses an unidentified babysitter of touching her "where no one should touch a boy,quot; when she was a girl.
"He would put on a movie and as soon as his mother left the room, he would kiss my neck and touch me where no one should touch a child," he writes. "I didn't like what she was doing. She felt bad, but she was the only one in that house who was nice to us. She was afraid that if I told her to stop, she wouldn't want to hang out and play more games. This continued for at least six months. Every morning, I begged my mother not to take me there. She gets mad, so she cried all the time in the car. And then it would happen again. "
Leah says she never told anyone what happened because she felt "embarrassed,quot; and as if she had "done something wrong."
"I filled the memory so deep that it was almost as if it had never happened," he writes. "Except that it did, and it became another loose stone at the foundation of my self-esteem."
SplashNews.com
Chapter seven
In chapter seven, Leah remembers that her mother had a 16 and pregnant observation party
"Nothing could have prepared me for the reality of being on a 'reality' television show," he writes. "I remember sitting in my mother's living room, surrounded by people who had known me all my life and watching this version of myself in the program that I barely recognized. All the time I was thinking: 'It didn't happen like this ""
Leah writes about reading "the most hateful and cruel people comments,quot; on social media after the episode aired.
"I lay awake in bed all night crying," she later writes. "In the morning, I had to fly to New York City with my mother to film a post-show interview at the MTV studios in Times Square. It should have been such an exciting time to meet all the other girls who had been on show that season, but I hardly remember any of it. I had never been to New York before, but instead of enjoying the excitement and energy of the city, all I could think of was that it had ruined my whole life. "
Leah Messer instagram
Chapter eight
In Chapter Eight, Leah recalls how her now ex Corey Simms He was "freaking out,quot; after Ali was born.
"(The nurse) unwrapped the blanket, and that's when I saw that her legs were glued to her head and her hands were outstretched towards the elbows," he writes. "They had wrapped her writhing like this because they didn't want to force their limbs down before they were ready. The photos we took of her in the hospital are hard to see even now. Then they took them directly to the NICU and I wasn't allowed to see them until the next morning at 6:00 am. I couldn't even hug them. It was the worst feeling in the world to be separated from my babies like that. "
Leah continued to take Ali to tests after she did not reach important milestones. Ali was later diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.
SplashNews.com
More in Chapter Eight
In Chapter Eight, Leah also remembers cheating on Corey with her ex. Robbie and claims that MTV producers notified him of the breakup.
"I got a call from one of the producers who said he had spoken to Corey and he had told him that we were breaking up because I cheated on him," he writes. "I was surprised that this happened now, even though we had agreed to leave it behind six months earlier, but she said it was still an important part of our story and Corey had already agreed to film about it." Period, we were barely talking, but Corey texted me thinking that if I agreed to talk about what happened on camera, I'd be willing to work things out. What bothers me about how everything developed is not that I was called to the program for cheating Corey, it was that I felt that I had been manipulated in a situation where it seemed that I had been lying to him and that is why our marriage fell apart " .
Leah claims that she did not know "what was going through Corey's mind,quot; and that she still believes that the two "could have solved,quot; their problems. However, she alleged that "he began to receive pressure from everyone around him,quot; once they publicly discussed the deception.
"We had parents involved, we had producers involved, we had a full program involved, and the next thing I knew, he hired an attorney and we were filing for divorce," he writes in the memoirs.
SplashNews.com
Chapter Nine
In chapter nine, Leah writes about her abortion. She claims that her mother and publicist devised a plan to make it look like Leah was having a miscarriage. She writes that "it was the worst thing that had happened."
SplashNews.com
Chapter 10
In chapter 10, Leah writes about giving birth to her daughter. Addie and like him Teenage mother Star was prescribed pain medication after a failed lumbar puncture during delivery. According to the book, Leah will see moments on the show that she doesn't remember because she was taking pills at the time.
SplashNews.com
Chapter 11
In chapter 11, Leah writes about being in a "dark place."
"I was in such a dark place that all I thought was that if I drove my car over the edge, it would all be over and everyone would be better off," he writes. "Instead, I pulled over to the side of the road and turned off the engine. I don't know how long I was there crying, but eventually, this feeling of calm came over me and I knew I had to figure out how to get there. Best for my daughters." .
She is now sober.
To look back on more Teenage mother stars, check out the gallery
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
%MINIFYHTML2e68d16915a28c9467e2ca46b2e155c412%