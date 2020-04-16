Relying on science and politics, Merkel offers cautious virus reentry plan

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel launched a plan on Wednesday for Germany to begin lifting social and economic restrictions due to the coronavirus, even when she warned that the road ahead would seem less like a return to normal than a way of experiencing a pandemic that has overturned ordinary life.
The chancellor, a physicist-in-training, was generally restricted and focused on science in announcing the government's cautious step-by-step plan, by which she had won the agreement of regional leaders in Germany's fuzzy federal system.
Devoid of any bravado, its announcement seemed to once again make Germany, Europe's largest economy, a de facto leader on the continent and an example for Western nations seeking to navigate the complicated path of restarting economic activity and fighting the virus.
His approach was in stark contrast to the tense political divisions in the United States, where state authorities have often disagreed with President Trump, who has made forceful but erratic predictions about the virus.
"We have accomplished something," Merkel said at a press conference, "something that was by no means a fact at first, namely that our doctors and caregivers, all those in the medical field, in hospitals, were not overwhelmed. "
But he added: "What we have achieved is an interim success, no more and no less. And I emphasize that it is a fragile provisional success."
Ms Merkel warned that an economic blockade will be maintained largely for an additional 20 days, and strict social distancing rules will remain in effect.
But some stores may reopen starting next week, although only those with the necessary protections to allow strict social distancing continue, he said.
Older students may be allowed to return to school in May, but that will depend on a radically changed configuration involving small groups, face masks, and social distancing rules for school buses.
Every two weeks, the government will evaluate the infection numbers, Merkel said, to assess in real time the impact of each incremental measure being lifted, and to avoid the danger of infections increasing again.
"We cannot have the wrong impulse, even when the best intentions are behind this," said Merkel. "We need to understand that we need to live with this virus as long as there is no vaccine or treatment."
The pandemic hit Germany hard, but reacted quickly and decisively as it tried to stem the spread of the virus.
A month ago, when the death toll was 90, Ms. Merkel's government imposed strict social distancing rules that prohibited the gathering of groups of more than two people from different households, and that closed much of the economy.
As of Wednesday, the number of infections in Germany was 136,616, the third highest number in Europe, after Spain and Italy. But the number of new daily infections has been reduced and the number of deaths, now at 3,428, has remained low compared to other countries.
Germany's strategy of widespread and early testing and its large number of intensive care beds help explain the country's relatively low death rate, but confidence in Merkel's leadership and resulting compliance with government measures has also contributed, virologists say.
As in previous stages of the pandemic, Merkel consulted extensively before making her announcement on Wednesday. She had studied the recommendations of a panel of 26 senior academics from a variety of fields, including behavioral psychology and ethics, and then reached an agreement with the governors of Germany's 16 states.
Highlighting this broad consensus, the chancellor was flanked at her hour-long press conference not only by her finance minister, but also by the Governor of Bavaria and the Mayor of Hamburg.
"Germany has a collective philosophy, and the debates of the past few days have ended in a good result," said Markus Söder, the Bavarian governor, who has not been shy in criticizing Merkel in the past. "All states are fully united with the federal government in strategy, and strategy is precaution."
In a week in which several smaller countries in Europe began to relax the restrictions, many anxiously waited for Germany to come up with a plan to get out of the economic blockade.
Mrs. Merkel's announcement came when the The German government released a grim assessment of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, saying the country was headed for a sharp recession and rising unemployment.
Among the first stores to reopen were bookstores, bicycle shops, and car dealers. But everyone must ensure that the number of customers inside is limited and, at the same time, avoid long queues forming outside.
All schools will be closed for another three weeks and elementary schools and kindergartens longer, the chancellor said. Effective immediately, the German government is also "urgently,quot; recommending the use of face masks in closed public spaces such as shops and public transportation, but it failed to make the masks mandatory as they are in neighboring Austria.
Restaurants and bars will have to wait longer, and big events like soccer games will remain banned until August 31. Religious services will not resume until the places of worship have established measures to guarantee the required distance between the faithful.
During the press conference on Wednesday, the chancellor thanked citizens for obeying strict rules of social distancing and living with so many restrictions, stressing that Germany's relative success in fighting the virus was due to their cooperation.
"The curve has become flatter," said Merkel, referring to the number of new daily infections.
But he cautioned against a false sense of security, saying the achievements could be reversed quickly.
"We don't have much room for maneuver," he said.
"If we now allow more public life, in small steps, then it is very important that we can trace the chains of infection even better," he said. "That should be our goal: to trace every chain of infection."
To that end, he said, Germany's testing capabilities would be increased. The country is currently capable of screening 100,000 people per day, more than any other country in Europe.
The previous Wednesday, the European Commission He presented a roadmap for the countries of the block of 27 countries that plan their own exit strategies. Chief among its recommendations is a German-style testing regimen that allows those who are ill to be tracked and quarantined, while at the same time slowly allowing those who do not need to do some activities again.
The chancellor gave detailed explanations of the science behind her own plan.
He said a key variable the government was looking at is the so-called virus reproductive factor: the number of people to whom an infected person transmits the virus.
That factor is currently about 1, he said, meaning one person gets infected for every newly infected person. If that factor were even increased to 1.1, the German health system would reach capacity in October, he said.
If it were allowed to rise to 1.2, so that out of every five infected people one infects not one but two additional people, that limit will be reached in July.
"With 1.3," Ms. Merkel continued, "we reached the limit of our healthcare system in June."
"So you can see how small our room for maneuver is," he said, "all development is based on having a series of infections that we can track and trace."
Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reporting.