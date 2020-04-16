Relying on science and politics, Merkel offers cautious virus reentry plan

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel launched a plan on Wednesday for Germany to begin lifting social and economic restrictions due to the coronavirus, even when she warned that the road ahead would seem less like a return to normal than a way of experiencing a pandemic that has overturned ordinary life.

The chancellor, a physicist-in-training, was generally restricted and focused on science in announcing the government's cautious step-by-step plan, by which she had won the agreement of regional leaders in Germany's fuzzy federal system.

Devoid of any bravado, its announcement seemed to once again make Germany, Europe's largest economy, a de facto leader on the continent and an example for Western nations seeking to navigate the complicated path of restarting economic activity and fighting the virus.

His approach was in stark contrast to the tense political divisions in the United States, where state authorities have often disagreed with President Trump, who has made forceful but erratic predictions about the virus.