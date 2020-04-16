Reese Witherspoon donates to the classroom organization amid the coronavirus

Reese witherspoon It focuses on teachers in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oscar-winning actress and founder of Draper James has donated to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization that allows donations to be tied directly to public school classroom projects.
"Reese and Draper James have made a donation to DonorsChoose that will support all of our neediest teachers in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Nashville, and many more across the country, as they work to educate their students while schools are closed." A spokesperson for the organization told E! News.
"These teachers will receive grants for educational funds that they can spend on resources such as books, basic classroom supplies, art supplies, activity kits, and food, all sent directly to their students' homes. When we surveyed our teachers, they He estimated that 68% of his students do not have the essential elements to continue learning at home, so these educational "care packages,quot; will help close the gap in the provision of resources that they would normally obtain at school. "
While Witherspoon's coronavirus relief efforts have been directed at teachers, his company's latest initiative did not go as expected. Earlier this month, the clothing brand announced that it wanted to give teachers a free dress.
"Dear Teachers: We want to thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress. To submit your request, please fill out the link form at the biography before this Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 pm ET (offer valid while supplies last; winners will be notified on Tuesday, April 7), "read the Instagram instructions. The post also encouraged people to tag their "favorite educator,quot; in the comments or forward the Instagram post to them, thereby publicizing the giveaway. To apply, teachers were asked to upload a photo of their school ID, as well as information about where and what they teach.
However, while the offer quickly rose to viral fame with more attention from the morning news, according to The New York TimesThe company only had 250 dresses to give away and had received almost 1 million requests. Teachers who did not receive a dress were sent a 30 percent discount code to the email address they submitted to apply. On social media, teachers expressed a mixture of gratitude, confusion, and disappointment.
"We feel like we moved too fast and we don't anticipate the volume of the response," Marissa Cooley, senior vice president of brand marketing and creative for Draper James, told the Times. "We were really overwhelmed. It was much more volume than the company had ever seen. We were expecting thousands in the single digits."
"We were very excited to reward 250 teachers across the United States with a free dress," their Instagram account said on April 9. "We love educators around the world for what they do every day, but especially now. Watch our stories to see how teachers navigate the world of remote learning. Email us at [email protected] to share your stories with us. "
