Reese Witherspoon donates to the classroom organization amid the coronavirus

Reese witherspoon It focuses on teachers in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actress and founder of Draper James has donated to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization that allows donations to be tied directly to public school classroom projects.

"Reese and Draper James have made a donation to DonorsChoose that will support all of our neediest teachers in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Nashville, and many more across the country, as they work to educate their students while schools are closed." A spokesperson for the organization told E! News.

"These teachers will receive grants for educational funds that they can spend on resources such as books, basic classroom supplies, art supplies, activity kits, and food, all sent directly to their students' homes. When we surveyed our teachers, they He estimated that 68% of his students do not have the essential elements to continue learning at home, so these educational "care packages,quot; will help close the gap in the provision of resources that they would normally obtain at school. "