Rasheeda Frost joins her frustrated husband, Kirk Frost, in videos addressing rumors that she lied about her age and that she married at 17 – Fans of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; think this is the New Story After Jasmine Washington Baby Drama

Rasheeda Frost is said to be 37 years old, and recently revealed that she is celebrating her twentieth wedding anniversary with Kirk, 51 – logically, she married at 17.

However, when a critic compared Kirk to R. Kelly and accused him of marrying a minor, the former rapper exploded. The person went after the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta He stars in a message that reads: "Kirk adopted Rasheeda when he was 15 years old … he began having relationships with her as a legal father … he married her at 17 years old while he was 30. They have been together for 20 years. He has seven children, two of whom are hers. Why doesn't anyone compare him to R. Kelly?

Rasheeda was angered by the comment and decided to applaud with this message: "You haven't told anyone sh * t w / me about the smuggling conspiracy theory." Come with facts, not assumptions if you left, try two blasts with someone. Here is some help that I have never been adopted. I didn't know anything about that, Kirk, when I was 15 and I wasn't planning on getting married at 17, so worry about Dat Rona! "

The couple also filmed several videos where they beat the person, but created more confusion by saying that they married at the age of 20.

Some say Rasheeda is now in a messy situation because there is a good chance that he is 41 and not 37.

Check out Kirk and Rasheeda's response below, along with some wacky comments about the scandal.

One commenter explained, "There is a full video of her acknowledging that she was playing with Kirk in high school. Kurt is filming, and even Kandi is sitting at the table listening."

This social media user shared: “You cannot trust anyone who allows their husband to have a baby, and I think the rumor. Their relationship becomes increasingly toxic over the years. But I think this is his new story. "

This person called Rasheeda a liar: “Someone is lying and we people want the truth and nothing but the truth. He is sick how she always jumps to the defense of this man, but victims often show this kind of loyalty to their abusers. "It is her mother's fault that she signed Kirk's guardianship so she can move in with her new husband."

This fan revealed, "Timestamps don't add up to Rasheeda. I had to go to my calculator and come back😂😂😭😭😭 I never would have thought I just loved them, it's crazy because people speak ill of @rasheeda for staying, but ah , man who drags them down the street, without money and without objectives, without respect, only crude d * ck, moral for the history that everyone has had there, part of the broken heart, some threw him, others not! Periodt.

A fifth comment read, "Rasheeda should have stopped lying and said that she was born in the 80s anyway, went to school with women at Xscape, and they are all 40 years old, so how are you in your 30s? Admit you were born in 1974 and keep going.

This reviewer chimed in: “Look at what happens when you lie about being younger than you are, people start adding up the math. Rasheeda says he was born in 1984, but you say that Kirk and you were together 20 years, which means that he was 15 years old, so this person is not lying, YOU ARE.🤷🏽‍♀️ "

Ad

Everything is getting messy.



Post views:

0 0