Rasheeda Frost hits the enemy who claims that Kirk Frost adopted her when she was 15 years old and took out an R. Kelly! Read the outrageous accusations

Rasheeda Frost got very upset these days and jumped on the internet to clear up a few things. An enemy came up with some pretty horrible accusations and said Kirk Frost had adopted her when she was just 15 years old!

The enemy continued and made more terrifying accusations, and you can see them below:

People in the comment section of The Shade Room don't really show much support for Rasheeda after these allegations.

Someone said: ‘Look at what happens when you lie about being younger than you are, people start adding math. Rasheeda says that he was born in 1984, but you say that Kirk and you were together 20 years, which means that he was 15 years old, so this person is not lying, YOU ARE.

A commenter posted this message: & # 39; Hi Rasheeda, I see you have your clown outfit on as you always do & # 39 ;, and another follower wrote: & # 39; Can't trust anyone who allows her husband have a baby 😂😂 I think the rumor. & # 39;

Another enemy said, "Rasheeda should have stopped lying and said that she was born in the 80s anyway, went to school with the Xscape women and they are all 40 years old, so how are you in your 30s? Admit you were born in 1974 and keep going🤷🏽‍♀️ '

Someone else believes that "Someone is lying and we people want the truth and nothing but the truth."

Another person believes that Rasheeda is a liar and accuses her: "Rasheeda lies worse than a First 48 episode, you don't have to lie, Craig, you don't have to lie."

Another follower said, "Well if you do the math then … but let me stop because she's been excusing her behavior for years."

In other news, Boss Lady just told her fans that despite the fact that we are socially estranged, women can still find some ways to be creative with their men during quarantine.

She told fans that they could try to create her glamorous look.



