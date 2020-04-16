Rapper Snoop Dogg is getting into the wine business

Snoop Dogg is moving into the wine business, a new Billboard report revealed. This Wednesday, April 15, 19 crimes revealed their association with the rapper regarding the release of his first bottle of wine. The product is named Snoop Cali Red, and it comes out this summer.

Snoop Dogg said in a press release that he is a "fan of this wine," and is delighted to announce that the product will hit stores later this year. Also, the iconic rapper claimed that 19 Crimes was one of the most successful brands on the market right now, and he is happy to work with them.

John Wardley, TWE Vice President of Marketing, claimed that Snoop Dogg was the "perfect partner,quot; in creating the new bottle of wine. He added that the rapper embodied the "spirit,quot; and culture of the company, in particular its attitude, irreverence and perseverance.

The rapper's fans know that he's been very busy the past few months, despite much of the world currently locked up as he struggles to conquer COVID-19. Last month, the star has participated in challenges at home, including the Kush-Up Challenge.

That said, some of his comments on social media have not worked well. On April 2, 2020, Alexis Stone collected the rapper's comments in which he allegedly suggested that black women stop wearing wigs and instead wear their natural hair.

Following Snoop's anti-wig comments, many social media users were quick to point out how black men supposedly take every opportunity to take down black women regarding their lifestyle choices and decisions.

As one user said, for years Snoop Dogg has been able to change his hairstyles as much as he wants. The user called it "versatility,quot;, and it's not a bad thing. An additional social media commenter stated that men should stop telling women how to wear their hair.

Regardless of the disputes on social media, Snoop Dogg has been busy with his career, including last year when he and Matthew McConaughey worked together on the film, The bum on the beach.



