Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended for spreading hatred

Kangana Ranaut spends her time during confinement at her Manali residence with her sister Rangoli Chandel and her parents.. Although Kangana is not on any social media, her sister Rangoli is and keeps Kangana fans updated by posting various videos and images of the actress from time to time. Nevertheless, Rangoli's Twitter account has been at the center of several controversies.. Whether political or entertainment related, Rangoli's views have often been criticized by netizens.

Today, Rangoli's account was officially suspended by Twitter. Rangoli was spreading hatred with his views on social media and the move came after a series of tweets that seemed to incite religious hatred and stoke Islamophobia.