Rangers criticize the deeply flawed SPFL process & # 39; on the vote to end the season | Football news

The Rangers remain unhappy with SPFL's handling of the process that led to leagues below the Scottish Premier League ending prematurely.

Rangers have claimed that SPFL's resolution to end the season for clubs below the Scottish Premier League was the result of a "misleading and deeply flawed,quot; process.

The Scottish Championship, League One and League Two will now end for the season after clubs voted in favor of the SPFL proposal on Wednesday.

But the Rangers, along with Hearts, are unhappy with the way the process was handled, with Gers manager Steven Gerrard calling for an SPFL investigation into what he calls "an absolute disaster,quot;, while the club said that "no impartial person can take the result of this vote seriously,quot;.

Rangers still want an independent investigation and suspension from SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie and insist they will continue to examine all legal options to try to end the 2019/20 season.

"The most important issue we are all facing right now is the Covid-19 pandemic and the Rangers board sincerely hope that all of our fans and their families stay safe and healthy. Hopefully we will all support our team again as soon as possible. possible, "Rangers said in a statement released Thursday night.

However, given the events of the past week, we believe we should comment on the SPFL resolution vote. No impartial person can take the outcome of this vote seriously.

"The SPFL has carried out a process that has been misleading and deeply flawed.

"In particular, publishing the result before all the clubs have voted has undermined the democratic process and demonstrated unacceptable standards of corporate governance by the SPFL Executive.

"We are extremely concerned that member clubs do not receive enough information or time to allow them to make fully informed decisions."

"Furthermore, we are aware that several club directors stated that they were being intimidated at a time when Scottish football should have acted in unity to alleviate the financial difficulties of many of our clubs."

"Addressing the latter was one of our main objectives and the resolution we tabled could and should have progressed.

"The SPFL chose to obstruct our resolution, which would have given the clubs the required financial support, without the precondition to end the season."

"The fact that this solution has not been sufficiently considered defies belief and further underscores the opinion of many clubs that the processes and behaviors of certain individuals should now be subject to forensic examination.

"For our part, (the Acting President of the Rangers) Douglas Park has already requested an independent investigation into the executive's conduct.

"The SPFL appears to have recognized the need for an internal investigation, but only an independent investigation will provide credible and satisfactory answers.

"We reiterate our call for the immediate suspension of (SPFL Chief Executive) Neil Doncaster and (legal adviser) Rod McKenzie pending the outcome of the independent investigation.

"It is imperative that constructive engagement begins immediately with members to evaluate all options for completing the 2019/20 Premier League season, including on the field of play. The SPFL must allow every opportunity to do so.

"There is a precedent within Scottish football that a league should not be compromised by changing the rules during the course of competition.

"Our Council understands and shares the anger of our fans, who continue to examine all available legal options."

Sky Sports News has reached out to the SPFL for comment.