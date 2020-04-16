Ranbir Kapoor baked a cake for Alia Bhatt's birthday?



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have never failed to show their love for each other in the most adorable ways. From secret vacations to holiday celebrations, attending events together, and spending time with each other's families, they have been earning the title of "couple goals."



Last year, Alia had baked a cake for Ranbir on his birthday. The video of the actress baking the sponge to whip up a bit of frosting and even layering the cake, in addition to decorating it with pineapple chunks, went viral in no time. Now, we hear that this time Ranbir baked a cake for Alia on her special day. Recently, Chef Harsh on his Instagram account revealed that Ranbir had also baked a cake on Alia's birthday.





A few days ago, there were rumors that the couple had separated. But later, Alia dismissed all reports by sharing a stunning sun-kissed image that RK aka Ranbir Kapoor clicked on. In On the working front, lovebirds will be seen at Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

