Professional golfer Rachel Drummond talks about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and how it led her to create a Foundation to help young people through the sport she loves.

"Golf should be magic," says Ladies European Tour player Rachel Drummond, but her own story is not one that echoes that.

For Rachel, who grew up in Maidenhead, sport became a kind of sanctuary, a place to hide what had happened to her as a child.

It is something he has not spoken about publicly, until now.

"I was sexually abused."

Four announced words, in an almost "there … I said it,quot; tone. (Rachel's abuser has passed away.)

So why, at 30, do I say it now?

"In the past few years, I have healed the issue a lot," she says. "I don't think I realized until a couple of years ago how much it had impacted me throughout my life.

"Now I feel in a position where I want to talk about it freely. I want to inspire children who may be going through something similar. You can have a career and be successful."

Rachel has been a professional golfer for eight years. She was on the Tour at the age of 22, before descending into the LET Access Series, the female equivalent of the Challenge Tour, and spending time playing in the United States.

In 2018, the death of her father, which was one of her biggest inspirations, led her to return home. She left the game and got a job in player management.

"It also made me look at myself and aspire to become the best version of me," he continued.

Drummond hopes that his Hole In Wand Foundation can help make golf magical for all children.

She found that best version of herself on the golf course and cites regaining her status on the European Tour as her greatest achievement.

However, keeping secret what happened during his childhood was still a problem.

"I didn't tell anyone. I created a story about who I was, in relation to what happened to me, of 'not good enough' … I deserved what happened. So even in my golf, if I missed a cut , it would be straight to "not good enough." If something happened in my life, "it is not good enough."

"It was very consistent and I didn't realize it."

She realizes now, and says the opening has been "incredible,quot;.

"By not speaking, he empowered the situation and made me believe those things about myself."

"But speaking of that now, I know that the image I built around me is not true. And I can share that with other people and other children."

Rachel does that through the Foundation that started earlier this year.

"The concept behind this is to not only attract more children to the beautiful game of golf, but to align with charities that help children in domestic and sexual abuse. So use golf and also my story to help others,quot; .

The Foundation is called Hole in Wand. Rachel wants the kids to see a golf club as something magical.

"As a child, they took away some of my magic."

You get the feeling that by sharing their story, the magic is now coming back.

For more information on the Rachel Drummond Foundation, visit www.holeinwand.com

If this story has affected you in any way, visit www.sky.com/viewersupport