R. Kelly will not be released for these reasons and critics are still pouncing on him.

R. Kelly's last court motion, in which he asked if he could be placed under house arrest due to the current COVID-19 crisis, was not accepted.

In late March, the legal defense of the famous R,amp;B singer requested that Kelly be transferred to his home, instead of remaining behind bars, because he was allegedly in danger of the disease.

Furthermore, the interpreter of "I think I can fly,quot; complained that due to the current ban on all visits in his current confinement at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, he was unable to discuss his defense strategy with his attorneys for his trial in New York, which is currently slated for early July.

The singer could only communicate with his lawyers through phone calls, which was not enough.

However, the motion was denied by the US District Judge. USA Ann Donnelly from the Eastern District of New York, who allegedly stated that Kelly was a flight risk and could be dangerous to the community, especially to some of the witnesses at her ongoing trials.

In addition, Donnelly commented that, at the moment, no cases of coronavirus were reported in the prison where Kelly was.

The judge also explained that the only possibility for the singer to have the possibility of being arrested at home was if he could prove that he had no intention of fleeing justice or harming possible witnesses who could be involved in the trials against him.

So far, the singer is battling numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, sex trafficking, extortion, and sex with minors.

The justice system will not give Kelly any rest this time.



