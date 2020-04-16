Quibi Orders Adult Animated Comedy Series "Doomlands" – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has delivered a serial order to Doomlands (working title) an adult animated comedy by Josh O’Keefe, Josh Bowen (Gary and his demons) and look mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Studios company that specializes in original animated programming for teens and adults.

Created and directed by O’Keefe, in Doomlands (wt), the infamous Danny Doom and would-be bartender Lhandi throw beers through a hellish wasteland in their mobile underground pub: The Oasis. To survive, all the crew must do is not kill each other.

Doomland pays tribute to O’Keefe's Australian education and love for the movie “Ozploitation”. O’Keefe started the project through a successful Kickstarter campaign. It was picked up by Look Mom! Productions and developed with Bowen.

"When I was first introduced to the Josh O’Keefe concept for Doomlands I immediately loved the idea of ​​a diverse crew of characters roaming the moor in an underground vehicle that also doubles as a bar. The only thing that disappointed me is the fact that there is no bar like this in real life, "said Bowen, Doomlands EP and creative director of Look Mom! Productions "We couldn't have found better partners in Quibi and we can't wait for The Oasis to appear on the screens in Canada and the United States."

Bowen, whose credits also include Goodwin vs. Badwin, night sweats and Big Foot, executive produces. Lee Porter (Gary and his demons, Bigfoot) He is a producer / director supervisor. Writer / interpreters include Roger Bainbridge (Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Amazing Gayl Pile); Mark Little (Conan, Gary and their demons (Creator), Cavendish (Creator), Cupcake and dino) and Kayla Lorette (New Eden (Creator), Gary and his demons, Kim's convenience) Stephen SloanCrack-Duck, Bigfoot, Humor in parentheses (Creator) is animation director.

The series is produced by Look Mom! Productions The Look Mom! Includes Adult Swim Canada’s Night sweats, VRV (USA) Big Foot, and Gary and his demons for Mondo Channel on VRV (USA), CBC Gem (Canada), Comedy Central (UK) and ABC Comedy (Australia). The company is also known for digital shorts like Don't feed the humans, doctors of the world, crack duck and more.